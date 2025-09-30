This Picturesque European Destination Is Officially The World's Most Expensive City In 2025

Prices may seem like they are climbing everywhere, but in some cities, the pinch is particularly sharp. Urban life might be favored for its abundant culture, opportunities, and convenience, but it also carries a hefty price tag. In 2025, no city exemplifies this point more than Zurich, Switzerland's picturesque medieval city, which has officially been ranked as the world's most expensive city.

The latest Numbeo Cost of Living Index — a crowdsourced ranking that compares day-to-day expenses around the world — places Zurich at the top with a score of 112.5 points against New York's baseline of 100. That means everyday living expenses like groceries, healthcare, and transportation cost more in Zurich than almost anywhere else on earth. Even as locals feel the strain of price increases, Zurich's stable economy, high wages, and world-class services continue to attract locals and expats for the top-notch quality of life. Impressively, six Swiss cities dominate the global top ten: Zurich, Bern, Lugano, Lausanne, Basel, and Geneva, underscoring just how expensive life in Switzerland as a whole has become.

It's worth noting that this particular measurement doesn't take rent or mortgage payments into account. When factoring in housing costs, Zurich drops to the second most expensive city in the world, trailing behind New York. Among the top five most pricey destinations (including accommodation), three cities are Swiss, while two are located within the U.S. (New York and San Francisco). If we isolate rent as the only factor, Zurich slips down into ninth place worldwide, suggesting that while everyday living costs are above average, the city's rental market is relatively affordable compared with other cities at the top of the Cost of Living Index.