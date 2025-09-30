Hidden In Allenwood Is Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar Ghost Town Full Of Abandoned WWII-Era Bunkers

There's a cemetery in Central Pennsylvania's town of Allenwood where the headstones tell a story the government would rather forget. They date back to the early 1800s — graves of families who farmed this land for generations, who built schools and churches and raised children in a community that seemed as permanent as the surrounding hills themselves. Then came Pearl Harbor, and everything changed.

One fateful day in March 1942, all 400 residents of Alvira gathered in Christ's Lutheran Church, the stone building where generations had been baptized, married, and mourned. They were told they had 6 weeks to pack up their lives that stretched back to 1825, when their community was nothing more than a cluster of farms called Wisetown. The government promised they could buy their land back after the war ended. The promise never materialized.

What did materialize were 149 concrete bunkers scattered across what became State Game Lands 252. These dome-shaped structures were built to store explosives for a war that ended before most of them were ever used, designed with thick walls that would direct any accidental blast skyward instead of sideways. Today, they sit in various states of decay throughout the forest, some a short drive from Williamsport's "millionaire row" and its wild Victorian mansions, others requiring a hike through underbrush to reach. These bunkers, along with the church, are all that remain of a community that vanished overnight.