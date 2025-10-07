Tourists Should Avoid This Common American Habit When Traveling Abroad
Travel around long enough, and chances are you'll have heard a thing or two about how American tourists are. We talk too loudly, we drink too much water, and we all wear the same quintessential American outfit whenever we're abroad. Some of the stereotypes might warrant a little chuckle, while others might actually make you wince.
While some of the quirks Americans are known for overseas are totally harmless, there's one habit tourists should definitely avoid: saying "everything's so cheap here!" While you might be surprised and excited to find that the U.S. dollar can be stretched a lot further in your new destination than it does at home, saying so out loud has some negative implications. It comes off not only as rude and entitled, but it really makes locals living there feel slighted. Sure, things might feel like a bargain when you're abroad, but oftentimes the prices are reflective of inequity within the country, which is honestly not something to gleefully boast about.
Be gracious to your hosts while abroad
When you're a guest in someone else's home, the last thing you should do is disrespect them, which is why you should think twice next time you remark on how "cheap" something is while abroad. While lower costs might feel super exciting (we totally get it, finding deals abroad can feel like an adrenaline shot!), it's just a good practice to be mindful. Cheaper costs of food and other necessities, and lower costs of living, often equate to the salaries people are making in certain places. A glass of wine might feel cheap to you, but it's actually priced fairly in the economy it's currently in.
Traveling is a privilege. One that, honestly, many people will never experience in their lives. So try not to be "that kind of tourist" and drive locals up the wall with bad behavior. In addition to being conscious about what you're saying out loud, there are a couple of other common courtesy things you should consider when you're away from home. Don't expect everyone to speak English, for starters — at least make an effort to learn other languages. A little "Hello" and "Thank you" can actually go a long way. And brush up on common courtesies in your new destination. Things like dress codes, tipping culture, and other etiquette are important if you want to be a good guest. Just be mindful, you're not at home, things are different, and that's what's beautiful about traveling. That is, after all, kind of the entire point.