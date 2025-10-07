Tourists Should Avoid This Common American Habit When Traveling Abroad

When you're a guest in someone else's home, the last thing you should do is disrespect them, which is why you should think twice next time you remark on how "cheap" something is while abroad. While lower costs might feel super exciting (we totally get it, finding deals abroad can feel like an adrenaline shot!), it's just a good practice to be mindful. Cheaper costs of food and other necessities, and lower costs of living, often equate to the salaries people are making in certain places. A glass of wine might feel cheap to you, but it's actually priced fairly in the economy it's currently in.

Traveling is a privilege. One that, honestly, many people will never experience in their lives. So try not to be "that kind of tourist" and drive locals up the wall with bad behavior. In addition to being conscious about what you're saying out loud, there are a couple of other common courtesy things you should consider when you're away from home. Don't expect everyone to speak English, for starters — at least make an effort to learn other languages. A little "Hello" and "Thank you" can actually go a long way. And brush up on common courtesies in your new destination. Things like dress codes, tipping culture, and other etiquette are important if you want to be a good guest. Just be mindful, you're not at home, things are different, and that's what's beautiful about traveling. That is, after all, kind of the entire point.