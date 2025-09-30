The 'Jewel Of The Jersey Shore' Is Undergoing A Massive Renovation Project To Improve Recreation And Flood Safety
The oldest seaside resort in the country, Cape May, is already popular. The town regularly appears on lists of the best beaches on the East Coast, and according to a 2025 analysis by Pacaso, it's also the top luxury vacation home market in the United States. But the so-called "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" is getting a glow-up to the tune of $25 million — and after massive renovations, the historic vacation getaway is going to look shinier than ever before.
Sitting prettily at the southernmost point of New Jersey, Cape May is no stranger to change. The town has undergone many phases since its early days in the 18th century, when horse-drawn wagons first brought in visitors from Philadelphia. (These days, Cape May is one hour and 45 minutes away by car from Philadelphia, or 2.5 hours from New York.) Fires ravaged the town in 1869 and 1878, and while some of Cape May's landmarks were never rebuilt, others were repaired. Much of the resort's original charm remains, thanks in part to its impressive array of Victorian mansions and grand hotels.
Now, the city is tackling a series of projects to make Cape May even better. The aim is twofold: One objective is to protect the town from flooding, a crucial step at a time when hurricanes are becoming stronger and more frequent, and the other is to improve its recreational infrastructure, from upgraded tennis courts and lifeguard stations to a new dog park and bocce court.
Cape May gets a major upgrade
Though work was paused over the summer during the town's busiest season, renovations are already underway. To enhance flood safety, Cape May's seawall will be extended, roads and sidewalks will have better drainage, and water and sewer mains will be replaced around town. City parks are being improved and expanded, with special attention to children's play areas; the pedestrian promenade and the tennis club will get touch-ups; and a new police station will add extra safety and security. Also in the plans are a relocated and improved dog park and the construction of a new bocce court — a nod to the region's Italian-American heritage.
Since a fair amount of construction will take place this winter, the upcoming 2026 spring and summer seasons are the perfect time to plan a trip to Cape May. Stay in a quaint Victorian inn like Elaine's Cape May Boutique Hotel (from $247 per night), or splash out on a stay at one of the town's most striking landmarks, the elegant Congress Hall (from $304 per night), a luxury hotel built in 1816. (Note that hotel rates tend to skyrocket in summer.)
Dining options are plentiful: head to Tisha's for fresh seafood and handmade pastas just off the pedestrian promenade, or go to the Rusty Nail for fish tacos and cold beers by open-air fireplaces across the street from the beach. Finally, don't miss sunset at the locals' favorite spot.