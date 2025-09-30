The 'Jewel Of The Jersey Shore' Is Undergoing A Massive Renovation Project To Improve Recreation And Flood Safety

The oldest seaside resort in the country, Cape May, is already popular. The town regularly appears on lists of the best beaches on the East Coast, and according to a 2025 analysis by Pacaso, it's also the top luxury vacation home market in the United States. But the so-called "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" is getting a glow-up to the tune of $25 million — and after massive renovations, the historic vacation getaway is going to look shinier than ever before.

Sitting prettily at the southernmost point of New Jersey, Cape May is no stranger to change. The town has undergone many phases since its early days in the 18th century, when horse-drawn wagons first brought in visitors from Philadelphia. (These days, Cape May is one hour and 45 minutes away by car from Philadelphia, or 2.5 hours from New York.) Fires ravaged the town in 1869 and 1878, and while some of Cape May's landmarks were never rebuilt, others were repaired. Much of the resort's original charm remains, thanks in part to its impressive array of Victorian mansions and grand hotels.

Now, the city is tackling a series of projects to make Cape May even better. The aim is twofold: One objective is to protect the town from flooding, a crucial step at a time when hurricanes are becoming stronger and more frequent, and the other is to improve its recreational infrastructure, from upgraded tennis courts and lifeguard stations to a new dog park and bocce court.