Upstate New York's Serene Historic Cemetery Offers A Hauntingly Beautiful Escape Into The Past

In the heart of Syracuse, the food and art paradise of Central New York, bustling city life blends into the tranquil embrace of history in Oakwood Cemetery. This sprawling 160 acres of pastoral refuge was founded in 1859 and became a significant historical monument over the years. The cemetery was designed by New York City landscape gardener Howard Daniels, and most of its current layout remains unchanged from Daniels' vision.

As one of the pioneering landscape gardeners of the country, Daniels envisioned the cemetery as more than simply a burial ground. He intended it to transform into a scenic sanctuary, blending nature and art, where the spiritual well-being of the living, ornate architectural designs, and a tranquil resting place for the deceased can harmoniously converge. Daniels' work in rural cemeteries extended throughout the Northeast, including Brookside in Watertown, New York and Spring Forest in Binghamton, New York. Oakwood Cemetery was known as his final and most distinguished masterpiece.

The cemetery is located near Syracuse University, and the Historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association offers maps and guided tours for visitors to explore the rare tree species nurtured inside and learn more about the war veterans who are honored here. But you don't strictly have to be a history buff to appreciate the all-expansive charms of this serene cemetery. You can simply take a stroll through the Blue Trail, also known as the Oakwood Cemetery Landscape Trail, which spans through lush green pastures, rolling hills, and scenic vistas. Additionally, you can also take part in ghost walks in the cemetery, hosted by the Onondaga Historical Association and the Historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association multiple times in a year. For more nostalgic adventures in the nearby area, visit the Great New York State Fair, known as America's oldest state fair.