Denver's Fast-Growing Suburb In The Foothills Has Extensive Trails, Equestrian Charm, And Urban Access

From the dark-sky camping paradise of Jackson Lake State Park to Lakewood, a walkable suburb with breathtaking Rocky Mountain views, one thing is abundantly true: Denver, Colorado, is ringed by compelling surroundings. And if you're looking for a new home base in the greater Denver area, you've got many options on the proverbial table — but don't overlook the rapidly-growing suburb of Ken Caryl as a great locale in which to make your next move.

Located just southwest of Denver, in Jefferson County, the planned residential area of Ken Caryl has plenty of access to nature and outdoor adventures. It's a safe, community-oriented suburb that's situated under 45 minutes from Denver Airport. And at only a 25-minute drive from Denver — and with an average commute of just 25 minutes as well – this charming emerging suburb might just be the perfect spot for you to call home. Even if you're not looking to move, Ken Caryl is an excellent day trip from the city, as it's a quiet retreat from the bustling streets of Denver.