Denver's Fast-Growing Suburb In The Foothills Has Extensive Trails, Equestrian Charm, And Urban Access
From the dark-sky camping paradise of Jackson Lake State Park to Lakewood, a walkable suburb with breathtaking Rocky Mountain views, one thing is abundantly true: Denver, Colorado, is ringed by compelling surroundings. And if you're looking for a new home base in the greater Denver area, you've got many options on the proverbial table — but don't overlook the rapidly-growing suburb of Ken Caryl as a great locale in which to make your next move.
Located just southwest of Denver, in Jefferson County, the planned residential area of Ken Caryl has plenty of access to nature and outdoor adventures. It's a safe, community-oriented suburb that's situated under 45 minutes from Denver Airport. And at only a 25-minute drive from Denver — and with an average commute of just 25 minutes as well – this charming emerging suburb might just be the perfect spot for you to call home. Even if you're not looking to move, Ken Caryl is an excellent day trip from the city, as it's a quiet retreat from the bustling streets of Denver.
Hit the scenic trails in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl isn't just a convenient suburb for Denver commuters — it's also got plenty going for it in its own right, starting with Deer Creek Canyon Park. This sprawling natural escape in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains contains 14.5 miles of stunning trails that can be variously traversed on foot, by mountain bike, or even on horseback. And good news: After being off-limits for a year due to a 2024 fire, Deer Creek Canyon Park is fully reopened as of August 2025.
For a short, hour-long hike that's kid (and dog) friendly, the Meadowlark Plymouth Creek Short Loop is a solid choice that will grant you views of incredible flora and fauna. If you're looking for something more intense, opt for the Black Bear Trail, which links Deer Creek Canyon Park with Hildebrand Ranch Park. As this is a difficult route, make sure you're prepared with good shoes, plenty of water, and a strong level of fitness. The Dear Creek and Black Bear Trail can be traversed together for 10.9 miles as they gain over 1,600 feet of elevation before offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. This distance is one direction — so either plan to double the distance for a return trip or have a friend pick you up at the end.
Ken Caryl's trails are suited for equestrians, too
Equestrians can also take to Deer Creek Canyon Park's network of trails. In addition to Meadowlark, the Homesteader and Golden Eagle trails are also open to equestrians. But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to equestrian trails in Ken Caryl. Residents have access to the Ken-Caryl Ranch Equestrian Center (KCREC), which contains a riding school, lessons and training (in both English and Western-style riding), horse boarding, and more equine amenities. Built in the 1970s, predating the suburb that has since sprung up, the ranch was initially a privately held estate and cattle ranch.
Residents additionally have exclusive use of the Ken-Caryl Ranch Master Trails: a vast web of over 50 miles of trails situated inside nearly 5,000 acres of privately-owned land. These trails are open only to residents and their guests, and are regularly maintained and actively patrolled: meaning that they're safe and secure to explore (though tourists, unfortunately, can't make use of them). If you're looking for more trails open to everyone, consider heading over to Golden Gate Canyon State Park, a nearby destination with epic Rocky Mountain views. A small fee is required to visit, but it's home to stunning trails that take you through some of the best landscapes within an hour of Ken Caryl, many of which are open to horseback riders.