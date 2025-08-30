Just West Of Denver Is A Thriving Suburb With Walkable Streets And Breathtaking Rocky Mountain Views
If you've done downtown Denver (America's craft beer capital and a thriving Colorado gem) and enjoyed the food or culture but you want something different, stepping out into one of the most lively suburbs of Denver –- Lakewood, Colorado –- can offer you a whole different perspective. Lakewood is the fifth most populous city in Colorado with plenty of outdoor space, fantastic views of the Rocky Mountains, and a variety of food and culture. You can spend time in the walkable Belmar district, get easier access for mountain excursions, or enjoy some of the more than 100 parks and 240 miles of trails in the city. At the very least, you should check out William F. Hayden Park at Green Mountain for sweeping views of both the city and the mountains and Casa Bonita, the famed restaurant made famous in "South Park" that has cliff divers and neon palm trees. The renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater also sits just about 15 minutes away from the city center by car, so this could be the perfect place to stay if you're visiting for a concert and want to check out the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.
Since Lakewood is a suburb of Denver, most people visiting will likely be driving in or flying into Denver's airport. The city center is 27 miles west of Denver International Airport, and Denver's rail line (RTD) has a couple of stops in Lakewood along the Belmar district, so in most cases you will be able to get here without renting a car. Since the city is fairly walkable and bikeable, it's possible you could get away with a bike and ride-sharing to get around, but a car would likely make your life easier, especially if you're doing more outdoor activities which tend to be further south and west than Denver's rail lines run.
Things to see and do in Lakewood
In the Belmar district and downtown, you can get a taste of culture and lots of fun options for shopping. Shops include everything from major retail chains to unique local shops for jewelry and gifts. For art lovers, Heritage Lakewood at Belmar Park has more than 40,000 artifacts and two exhibits, and nearby the Lakewood Cultural and Civics Centers offer galleries and performance spaces. About three miles away, clothing retailers and coffee shops meet fun options like art and comic book stores in the 40 West Arts district. In this district, you'll find beauty and creativity around every corner as you weave between indoor and outdoor art installations and galleries. You can also find the Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita – since Casa Bonita was renovated by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of "South Park," the re-vamped indoor spectacles and arcade space have made it a can't-miss destination with a waitlist, so make reservations.
There are two major outdoor hotspots. Straight west of the Belmar district, you'll find William F. Hayden Green Mountain Park, which is a fantastic place for a day hike with sweeping views of both the city and the mountains at the top. You can choose from nine trails that all snake across the mountain, with some less than two miles long and the longest approaching seven miles. In the far southwest, Bear Creek Lake Park offers numerous outdoor activities like hiking, camping, fishing, horseback riding, swimming, and paddleboarding, which can provide entertainment for an afternoon or weeks depending on your preferences. If just the park wasn't enough reason to visit, you'll find Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, just a three minute drive from the park.
Your Lakewood itinerary
The best place to stay in Lakewood depends on what you want to do — for direct access to walkable urban areas like downtown, stay in a top rated hotel like Hyatt House Denver in the Belmar district. If you want closer access to the parks, mountains, or Red Rocks Amphitheatre, you will likely be better off further west in hotels like the Best Western Denver Southwest. There is also camping available at Bear Creek Lake Park, which is a good budget option at $40 per night instead of the $100 plus price tag at nearby hotels. No matter where you are staying, there are some can't-miss restaurants that people rave about in the area like Abrusci's Fire & Vine, 240 Union Restaurant, and Teller's Taproom and Kitchen, and a wide variety of culinary creations inspired by global tastes that are scattered throughout the city.
If you just want all the best of Lakewood in one weekend, hop on the light rail from the airport and check in at your hotel in Belmar, enjoy the first day exploring the 40 West Arts District, then go shopping in Belmar and have a nice dinner before bed. The next day, head over to Bear Creek Lake Park and spend the day outdoors, stop at William F. Hayden Park to see the sunset over the mountains, and end the day in Belmar again for late night fare. If you're using Lakewood as a base camp before an excursion, an alternative plan is to head straight to Bear Creek Lake Park for a night of camping, then after one to three days acclimating to the altitude, ascend into the mountains for one of Colorado's best state parks a short drive from Denver and enjoy hikes, biking, climbing, rafting, or winter sports.