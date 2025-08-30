Just West Of Denver Is A Thriving Suburb With Walkable Streets And Breathtaking Rocky Mountain Views

If you've done downtown Denver (America's craft beer capital and a thriving Colorado gem) and enjoyed the food or culture but you want something different, stepping out into one of the most lively suburbs of Denver –- Lakewood, Colorado –- can offer you a whole different perspective. Lakewood is the fifth most populous city in Colorado with plenty of outdoor space, fantastic views of the Rocky Mountains, and a variety of food and culture. You can spend time in the walkable Belmar district, get easier access for mountain excursions, or enjoy some of the more than 100 parks and 240 miles of trails in the city. At the very least, you should check out William F. Hayden Park at Green Mountain for sweeping views of both the city and the mountains and Casa Bonita, the famed restaurant made famous in "South Park" that has cliff divers and neon palm trees. The renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater also sits just about 15 minutes away from the city center by car, so this could be the perfect place to stay if you're visiting for a concert and want to check out the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.

Since Lakewood is a suburb of Denver, most people visiting will likely be driving in or flying into Denver's airport. The city center is 27 miles west of Denver International Airport, and Denver's rail line (RTD) has a couple of stops in Lakewood along the Belmar district, so in most cases you will be able to get here without renting a car. Since the city is fairly walkable and bikeable, it's possible you could get away with a bike and ride-sharing to get around, but a car would likely make your life easier, especially if you're doing more outdoor activities which tend to be further south and west than Denver's rail lines run.