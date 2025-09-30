One Of Florida's First Tourist Attractions Is A Famous Hot Spring That's Now An Abandoned Ruin With A Wild History
Ponce de León famously came to Florida in search of the fountain of youth; there's even an archeological attraction dedicated to his search in St. Augustine, America's oldest city, and a true coastal gem. But perhaps what he was actually looking for was White Sulphur Springs, Florida's oldest tourist attraction. Located about two hours northwest of the city, this long-abandoned landmark was once a magnificent bathhouse with centuries of history, making it a worthy destination. And if you were to drive from the Ponce de León's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Site to White Sulphur Springs, you might find yourself driving through J.P. Bayard Point Wildlife Management Area, a hidden conservation sanctuary where you can spot wildlife.
While Orlando's Disney World and Universal Studios combine to make that Florida city one of the largest tourist draws in the world, White Sulphur Springs gives visitors a chance to see where the state first became a tourist destination just a few hours north. Plus, how many times do you get a chance to visit a ruin in the Sunshine State known for the magical restorative powers of its natural water, far from all the manufactured big-name locations?
White Sulphur Springs: A refuge for tribes and businessmen alike
The town of White Springs, located near the Suwannee River, was a historic haunt for the Timucuan tribe and the Apalachee tribe. When the Spanish found the waters in the 1530s, it was still considered a sacred place of peace by the various Native American tribes in the area. In 1831, several businessmen who bought a tract of land along the Suwannee River, including the sulfur springs, established the settlement of Jackson Springs. A few years later, a hotel was built around the hot springs, and it began its history as a grand southern spa.
The area was formally incorporated as White Springs in 1885. Word spread about the waters, which smelled because of the sulfur but were said to heal a wide range of health issues. In its heyday, White Sulphur Springs boasted a multi-story bathhouse, attractions like a roller rink, and a town of luxury hotels and boarding houses. When public hot spring bathhouses went out of vogue in the 1930s, it went from a tourist destination to a beautiful ruin.
The original hotels aren't open, but you can explore what's left of the bathhouses. The White Springs Historic Preservation Society, which was founded in 1994 to celebrate the history of the area, allows you to walk around the top of the bathhouse and imagine what life was like for the well-heeled tourists of the late 1800s through the roaring '20s. You could even tie this to a visit to another off-the-beaten-path historic Florida destination, the hidden Troy Spring State Park, and swim in its ethereal spring – also perched on the Suwannee about 45 minutes away. These celebrations of the state's human history and natural beauty are truly impressive.