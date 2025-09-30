One Of Florida's First Tourist Attractions Is A Famous Hot Spring That's Now An Abandoned Ruin With A Wild History

The town of White Springs, located near the Suwannee River, was a historic haunt for the Timucuan tribe and the Apalachee tribe. When the Spanish found the waters in the 1530s, it was still considered a sacred place of peace by the various Native American tribes in the area. In 1831, several businessmen who bought a tract of land along the Suwannee River, including the sulfur springs, established the settlement of Jackson Springs. A few years later, a hotel was built around the hot springs, and it began its history as a grand southern spa.

The area was formally incorporated as White Springs in 1885. Word spread about the waters, which smelled because of the sulfur but were said to heal a wide range of health issues. In its heyday, White Sulphur Springs boasted a multi-story bathhouse, attractions like a roller rink, and a town of luxury hotels and boarding houses. When public hot spring bathhouses went out of vogue in the 1930s, it went from a tourist destination to a beautiful ruin.

The original hotels aren't open, but you can explore what's left of the bathhouses. The White Springs Historic Preservation Society, which was founded in 1994 to celebrate the history of the area, allows you to walk around the top of the bathhouse and imagine what life was like for the well-heeled tourists of the late 1800s through the roaring '20s. You could even tie this to a visit to another off-the-beaten-path historic Florida destination, the hidden Troy Spring State Park, and swim in its ethereal spring – also perched on the Suwannee about 45 minutes away. These celebrations of the state's human history and natural beauty are truly impressive.