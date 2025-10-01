Switzerland's Hidden River Gorge Canyon Soars Above Blue Waters With An Easy Boardwalk For Accessible Viewing

Switzerland is widely considered one of Europe's most beautiful countries, and it owes much of its breathtaking scenery to sheer geological luck: Despite covering just 15,940 square miles, it boasts an extraordinary concentration of mountains, lakes, and waterfalls. One of the country's lesser-known natural wonders is the Aare Gorge in Hasli Valley – a hidden river canyon where visitors can stroll a secure boardwalk suspended above the glacier-fed ice-blue waters. Over thousands of years, the relentless flow of water from the Aare Glacier has carved a natural gorge through solid limestone, creating a dramatic chasm that, in some places, reaches a depth of 200 meters.

While many of the world's natural gorges can only be explored by adventurous rock climbers or experienced kayakers (or remain completely untouched by humans altogether), Aare Gorge stands out for its remarkable accessibility. Comparable to the Johnston Canyon hike in Banff National Park, a similarly low-intensity trail through a slot canyon, this trail requires no ropes, harnesses, or special skills. Instead, a secure network of boardwalks and bridges that cling to the cliffs walls creates an easy opportunity for adventure. The 0.6 mile trail takes around an hour to complete, and is dotted with interpretive signs detailing the gorge's history and geology. It's one of the few 'hikes' in the Alps designed to be wheelchair friendly, accessible via its west entrance.

Even more convenient, getting to Aare Gorge is simple with the Zentralbahnlinie Meiringen train. From Interlaken, Switzerland's outdoor adventure and resort destination, it's just a 45-minute ride. It's two hours and 40 minutes from Zurich, Switzerland's iconic city with the world's cleanest air. Trains usually run every hour. Of course, a road trip to the centrally located gorge from any point in Switzerland takes you through epic Alpine vistas.