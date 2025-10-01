Switzerland's Hidden River Gorge Canyon Soars Above Blue Waters With An Easy Boardwalk For Accessible Viewing
Switzerland is widely considered one of Europe's most beautiful countries, and it owes much of its breathtaking scenery to sheer geological luck: Despite covering just 15,940 square miles, it boasts an extraordinary concentration of mountains, lakes, and waterfalls. One of the country's lesser-known natural wonders is the Aare Gorge in Hasli Valley – a hidden river canyon where visitors can stroll a secure boardwalk suspended above the glacier-fed ice-blue waters. Over thousands of years, the relentless flow of water from the Aare Glacier has carved a natural gorge through solid limestone, creating a dramatic chasm that, in some places, reaches a depth of 200 meters.
While many of the world's natural gorges can only be explored by adventurous rock climbers or experienced kayakers (or remain completely untouched by humans altogether), Aare Gorge stands out for its remarkable accessibility. Comparable to the Johnston Canyon hike in Banff National Park, a similarly low-intensity trail through a slot canyon, this trail requires no ropes, harnesses, or special skills. Instead, a secure network of boardwalks and bridges that cling to the cliffs walls creates an easy opportunity for adventure. The 0.6 mile trail takes around an hour to complete, and is dotted with interpretive signs detailing the gorge's history and geology. It's one of the few 'hikes' in the Alps designed to be wheelchair friendly, accessible via its west entrance.
Even more convenient, getting to Aare Gorge is simple with the Zentralbahnlinie Meiringen train. From Interlaken, Switzerland's outdoor adventure and resort destination, it's just a 45-minute ride. It's two hours and 40 minutes from Zurich, Switzerland's iconic city with the world's cleanest air. Trains usually run every hour. Of course, a road trip to the centrally located gorge from any point in Switzerland takes you through epic Alpine vistas.
Everything you need to know about visiting the Aare River Gorge
The gorge is open to the public during Switzerland's warmer months between April 12 and November 2. It's closed in winter due to snow buildup and harsh weather. Opening hours start at 8:30 a.m., with closing times varying between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. depending on the season. Under normal circumstances, both entrances are open, allowing visitors to traverse the entire 0.6 mile length of the gorge from end to end. But this isn't always the case: Between July 4 and the end of August, the west entrance of the gorge stays open until 10:00 p.m., when it's illuminated with exquisite lighting.
Unlike many weather-dependent outdoor adventures, the Aare Gorge is just as impressive, come rain or shine. In the midsummer heat, it's a welcome respite from the scorching sun, and when it rains, it transforms the canyon into an ethereal scene of shadows and mist. Any time of year, the sounds of the water rushing below you, crashing against the limestone walls, is an otherworldly experience you can only have walking suspended above a gorge. Exploring the gorge itself takes around one hour, which is why combining the trip with a visit to nearby Reichenbach Falls — the dramatic setting of Sherlock Holmes' legendary duel with Moriarty – is often recommended.
Aare Gorge costs around $15 per adult and is free for children under six. Kids between six and sixteen are $9. Switzerland is famous for its clockwork punctual trains — Swiss Federal Railways (SBB). Travelers with an SBB RailAway Card benefit from discounted admission to the gorge, as well as special combined tickets to the gorge and Reichenbach Falls. Visitors staying overnight in the area can request discounted tickets directly from local hotels.