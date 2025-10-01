Airport Security Just Got Cheaper For Military Families With TSA's Newly Announced Discounts

Traveling just became significantly easier and more affordable for military families, thanks to the Transportation Security Administration's newly announced TSA PreCheck "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" initiative. An expedited security process that saves time in more than 200 U.S. airports and reduces the chances of getting pulled aside for additional screening, PreCheck allows travelers to breeze past security alongside other convenient perks.

Starting this summer, TSA PreCheck enrollment providers CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos, will waive fees — typically set around $78 for five years — for Gold Star families, a term referring to those who have lost a spouse, child, sibling, or parent in military service. Beyond waiving these fees, the initiative also includes PreCheck discounts for military spouses, reducing the enrollment fee by $25 and bringing the cost down to just $53.

This discount is offered to help support families who travel more than the norm to visit military and uniformed service spouses and addresses a real need in a community where constant movement and family separation are standard. In order to make enrollment even more accessible, the agency will also be collaborating with providers to host enrollment events near major military installations so families and individuals can easily take advantage of this new benefit.