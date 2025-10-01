This Epic Hike From Maryland To Pennsylvania Has Top State Parks, Historic Sites, And Appalachian Beauty
The neighboring states of Maryland and Pennsylvania share the beauty of the Appalachians, home to some of the oldest mountains in the world. There are many state parks dotted throughout the region, from Green Ridge State Forest, one of Maryland's best-kept secrets, to Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania, which is popular for its outdoor thrills, including whitewater rafting. But did you know there is a spectacularly scenic 150-mile trail that connects the two states? The Great Allegheny Passage, also known as GAP, is a nonmotorized trail that takes hikers and bikers on an adventure through lush river valleys, dramatic gorges, sweeping farmland, and a series of old mining towns. Around a million visitors take the trail every year, thanks in part to its accessibility and abundance of amenities.
The GAP begins in Cumberland, Maryland, and follows a series of continuous trails that finish in downtown Pittsburgh, with charming towns scattered along the way. Much of the route was constructed from the remnants of long-abandoned railroad tracks that once fueled Pennsylvania's industrial age in the early 20th century. Most of the trail is well-paved with gentle gradients, ideal for cycling. The total elevation of the passage is about 13,000 feet, but there are very few steep hills, so don't let this put you off!
The GAP makes for a fantastic day hike, or if you are feeling ambitious, a multi-night backpacking trip to walk the entire passage. Travel in spring and admire the abundant wildflowers, including delicate azure bluets (also known as Quaker ladies) and clusters of white baneberry topped with their distinctive black spots. Visit in the fall after summer rains have swelled and the waterfalls are at their most powerful and mystical. Whatever season you visit, the varied, natural landscape will reward you with some incredible Appalachian views.
Highlights of the Great Allegheny Passage
The Great Allegheny Passage contains multiple trailheads and interesting landmarks to explore. One highlight is the Big Savage Tunnel, located 22 miles from the starting point in Cumberland. The 3,291-foot-long stone marvel was built by the Western Maryland Railway in the early 20th century and was adapted for cyclists and hikers in 2003. As you exit the tunnel, you are rewarded with sweeping views of dense woodland and rolling mountains at Big Savage Overlook. This is particularly striking during the fall when the trees have turned to dazzling hues of yellow, orange, and gold.
Another interesting historic site along the trail is the Bollman Bridge. The original cast- and wrought-iron bridge was built in 1871 and is ornately designed with metal lacework. The bridge was relocated to several sites before finally finding its permanent home in the GAP and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The picturesque town of Frostburg is a great place to stop for lunch and also serves as the boarding point for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, a historic train ride through Maryland.
For those excited to explore nature, the Laurel Highlands hiking trail is 70 miles long and starts at Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania. The trail reaches an elevation of almost 3,000 feet and offers some fantastic views of the Youghiogheny River and the surrounding valleys. If you want to see a waterfall on the GAP, head to Ohiopyle Falls, just off Route 381 in Fayette County. These spectacular falls have been described as the "Niagara Falls of Western Pennsylvania," and are a popular spot for photographs.