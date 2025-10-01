This Epic Hike From Maryland To Pennsylvania Has Top State Parks, Historic Sites, And Appalachian Beauty

The neighboring states of Maryland and Pennsylvania share the beauty of the Appalachians, home to some of the oldest mountains in the world. There are many state parks dotted throughout the region, from Green Ridge State Forest, one of Maryland's best-kept secrets, to Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania, which is popular for its outdoor thrills, including whitewater rafting. But did you know there is a spectacularly scenic 150-mile trail that connects the two states? The Great Allegheny Passage, also known as GAP, is a nonmotorized trail that takes hikers and bikers on an adventure through lush river valleys, dramatic gorges, sweeping farmland, and a series of old mining towns. Around a million visitors take the trail every year, thanks in part to its accessibility and abundance of amenities.

The GAP begins in Cumberland, Maryland, and follows a series of continuous trails that finish in downtown Pittsburgh, with charming towns scattered along the way. Much of the route was constructed from the remnants of long-abandoned railroad tracks that once fueled Pennsylvania's industrial age in the early 20th century. Most of the trail is well-paved with gentle gradients, ideal for cycling. The total elevation of the passage is about 13,000 feet, but there are very few steep hills, so don't let this put you off!

The GAP makes for a fantastic day hike, or if you are feeling ambitious, a multi-night backpacking trip to walk the entire passage. Travel in spring and admire the abundant wildflowers, including delicate azure bluets (also known as Quaker ladies) and clusters of white baneberry topped with their distinctive black spots. Visit in the fall after summer rains have swelled and the waterfalls are at their most powerful and mystical. Whatever season you visit, the varied, natural landscape will reward you with some incredible Appalachian views.