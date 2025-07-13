Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Is Maryland's Second Largest State Forest That's A Best-Kept Camping Secret

If there's one thing the Appalachian Mountains are good at, it's keeping secrets. Whether it's unique wine regions like the Upper Hiwassee Highlands or gorgeous cities at its foothills, such as Cambridge, Ohio, you always end up discovering hidden gems in the mountain range. As you'd expect, Maryland is home to one of those places — Green Ridge State Forest is 49,000 acres of lush beauty, where adventurers flock to surround themselves with scarlet oaks, red maples, and pignut hickories as they plan their next hike. With such dense vegetation thriving here, Green Ridge State Forest is the second largest of its kind in the Free State. Hikers, bikers, hunters, and camping enthusiasts alike will find trails to conquer, vistas to chase, and nights worth remembering in the woods.

Situated near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, Green Ridge State Forest was established in 1931 — at the time, it covered a mere 2,000 acres. Thanks to efforts to control the growth and health of the natural area in the 1960s, the wilderness expanded its site and became a hotspot for outdoor lovers seeking a slice of nature. The elevation fluctuates throughout the verdant region — the area near Town Hill is as high as 2,039 feet, whereas it's down to 475 feet near the Potomac River. Visiting this blanket of green is a year-round activity, even if you like camping during the winter months. Summer is better suited for people who aren't so keen on wearing layers. Fall, though, is the most striking season of all — the crimson, orange, and golden foliage is best viewed between the second and fourth weeks in October.

Hagerstown Regional Airport (HGR) is the closest to the state forest for those flying in — a quick, one-hour drive. Coming from Baltimore is also easy — you'll arrive within two hours. The journey from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, takes 2.5 hours.