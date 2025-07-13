Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Is Maryland's Second Largest State Forest That's A Best-Kept Camping Secret
If there's one thing the Appalachian Mountains are good at, it's keeping secrets. Whether it's unique wine regions like the Upper Hiwassee Highlands or gorgeous cities at its foothills, such as Cambridge, Ohio, you always end up discovering hidden gems in the mountain range. As you'd expect, Maryland is home to one of those places — Green Ridge State Forest is 49,000 acres of lush beauty, where adventurers flock to surround themselves with scarlet oaks, red maples, and pignut hickories as they plan their next hike. With such dense vegetation thriving here, Green Ridge State Forest is the second largest of its kind in the Free State. Hikers, bikers, hunters, and camping enthusiasts alike will find trails to conquer, vistas to chase, and nights worth remembering in the woods.
Situated near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, Green Ridge State Forest was established in 1931 — at the time, it covered a mere 2,000 acres. Thanks to efforts to control the growth and health of the natural area in the 1960s, the wilderness expanded its site and became a hotspot for outdoor lovers seeking a slice of nature. The elevation fluctuates throughout the verdant region — the area near Town Hill is as high as 2,039 feet, whereas it's down to 475 feet near the Potomac River. Visiting this blanket of green is a year-round activity, even if you like camping during the winter months. Summer is better suited for people who aren't so keen on wearing layers. Fall, though, is the most striking season of all — the crimson, orange, and golden foliage is best viewed between the second and fourth weeks in October.
Hagerstown Regional Airport (HGR) is the closest to the state forest for those flying in — a quick, one-hour drive. Coming from Baltimore is also easy — you'll arrive within two hours. The journey from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, takes 2.5 hours.
Where to camp in Green Ridge State Forest
Recharging your batteries under the open sky is perhaps the biggest draw of Green Ridge State Forest. As the ultimate escape for body and mind, the forest floor is a magnet for wanderers, with 100 primitive sites scattered across its breadth. Once you get your permit, you have to stop by the Green Ridge Headquarters, pay $10 per night, and register before heading to your site.
While most open spaces have adapted their campgrounds to fit modern standards, Green Ridge takes it back to the basics with primitive camping. You only have a picnic table and a fire ring to work with — everything else is on you, so come prepared to rough it out. On top of that, you must purchase firewood only from local vendors or collect from the forest — bringing your own can potentially expose harmful insects and pathogens to the flora. Although you can easily hop on the solo camping trend here for an antidote to loneliness, group fun might just make your getaway more memorable. The forest features six group campsites that accommodate 20 or more people — as long as you reserve beforehand.
Primitive camping isn't for everyone, and it shouldn't be the reason why you skip this destination. Book your spot at Ridge River Campground, located by the Potomac. From traditional tent and RV sites to cozy cabins, you can opt for a comfortable stay without compromising on oak-scented mornings. This campground boasts a swimming pool, horseshoe pits, hunting and fishing equipment rentals, a rec room, and more. If your vehicle breaks down, you'll find the RV parts you need to get it started. The pet-friendly cabins are equipped with kitchens, linens, air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi, as well as a picnic table and fire ring outside.
Enjoy a wide range of outdoor pursuits
Green Ridge State Forest is nature's playground, starting with fishing. Anglers can make their way to the riverbank to reel in bass, sunfish, and catfish. There are catch-and-release zones for trout, specifically in the Sideling Hill Creek, Fifteen Mile Creek, and White Sulphur and Orchard ponds. Hunters can keep their eyes peeled for deer — hunt-from-a-vehicle is an option, too, for maximum accessibility. Brought your canoe? Set up camp at Bond's Landing to paddle along the Potomac. Despite being a popular kayaking and canoeing area, the river can be dangerous and unpredictable — make sure to have company for safety reasons. With that out of the way, glide from Bond's Landing to Fifteen Mile Creek on a 9-mile, class I trip that takes around three hours to complete.
With more than 80 miles of trails to traverse, Green Ridge is a hiker's paradise. The Twin Oaks Pine Lick Loop is a great introduction to the forest. The 4.2-mile path meanders through the woodlands, with gradual inclines and water crossings. The Long Pond Trail via Deep Run Creek is a much harder challenge. Those who dare to trek the 9.8-mile route will be rewarded with panoramic scenery along Fifteen Mile Creek. Even more difficult is the Black Sulphur and White Sulphur Spring Mountain Bike Loop — this 12.1-mile feat is usually uncrowded, given how strenuous it is.
Bikers can follow the 12.5-mile Green Ridge Mountain Bike Trail. Watch out for wildlife while you're at it — you'll catch a glimpse of a turkey, raccoon, or the much scarier black bear. The state forest also has equestrian-friendly paths, with towering oaks arching overhead. There are more off-the-radar places in the Appalachian Mountains — witness Maryland's scenic peaks on a historic train ride, only 30 minutes away.