Michigan's Day-Trip Destination Less Than Two Hours From Chicago Has Charming Shops And Lake Views
Along Lake Michigan's 1,600 miles of seashore, dotted with cozy beach towns — like Saugatuck, a storybook harbor city that offers golden dunes and charming galleries – lies one relaxing coastal gem. Once settled as a farming and fishing community and Great Lakes port town, over time, Harbor Country shifted into a tranquil vacation destination on Lake Michigan's shores. Today, the quiet community is home to just over 3,500 people across a string of eight picturesque towns — all with their own unique character and charm. Brimming with interesting local shops and scenic lake beaches, Harbor Country is one of Michigan's best day-trip destinations from the Chicago area.
Located less than an hour-and-a-half away from the metropolis by car, Harbor Country is an easy big-city escape — and one you won't want to miss. If you'd rather stay for a bit and explore more of the area, you'll find quaint accommodation options throughout the area. The Inn at Union Pier, which dates back to the 1920s, offers the perfect escape into nature and is one of the region's top choices.
Unique shopping opportunities throughout Harbor Country
Harbor Country's eight small towns — Grand Beach, Michiana, Lakeside, Three Oaks, Union Pier, New Buffalo, Harbert, and Sawyer — are a treasure trove for locally-owned stores and eclectic boutiques. The Hidden Gem is one of the area's top-rated shops on Google and is a go-to for gift items in New Buffalo. Millie's Antiques in Harbert is a summertime staple, open from May to September and offering up a range of decor, home goods, and quirky memorabilia.
The region is also home to a smattering of charming antique shops, such as Poppy Hill Vintage in Three Oaks, where you'll find everything from jewelry to artwork and home items. Froehlich's Kitchen and Pantry in Three Oaks has become a local institution over the past 30-plus years — although it's a popular stop for its restaurant and bar, you won't want to skip perusing its shelves of kitschy home goods, candies, preserves, and more. If you're in the market for some art, you'll find a number of interesting galleries in Harbor Country as well. Judith Racht Gallery, one of the oldest in the area, features a range of contemporary and folk art, midcentury modern furniture, and other unique items.
Make your way to the shores of Lake Michigan while in Harbor Country
Harbor Country is bursting with outdoor activities and sandy stretches of Lake Michigan shoreline. For scenic harbor views and an array of amenities, head to New Buffalo, Michigan's under-the-radar beach resort town, where you'll find New Buffalo Beach. Here, expect everything from kayak rentals to a playground, alongside digging for sea glass and relaxing on the sandy shores. Three-hour parking is $7.50, or $20 for the day from April through October. If you're seeking some more seclusion and pristine views, Cherry Beach is your best bet. There are no lifeguards or other facilities along this 657-foot stretch of coastline.
You'll also find Warren Dunes, an underrated state park on Lake Michigan's shores. With 1,950 acres and 3 miles of beaches, this coastline is a must, whether you're looking to relax by the water in the summer, paddle on the waves during the fall, or go sledding and skiing on the sandy dunes in the winter. For non-Michigan residents, a daily pass is $11 per vehicle.