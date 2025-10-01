Michigan's Day-Trip Destination Less Than Two Hours From Chicago Has Charming Shops And Lake Views

Along Lake Michigan's 1,600 miles of seashore, dotted with cozy beach towns — like Saugatuck, a storybook harbor city that offers golden dunes and charming galleries – lies one relaxing coastal gem. Once settled as a farming and fishing community and Great Lakes port town, over time, Harbor Country shifted into a tranquil vacation destination on Lake Michigan's shores. Today, the quiet community is home to just over 3,500 people across a string of eight picturesque towns — all with their own unique character and charm. Brimming with interesting local shops and scenic lake beaches, Harbor Country is one of Michigan's best day-trip destinations from the Chicago area.

Located less than an hour-and-a-half away from the metropolis by car, Harbor Country is an easy big-city escape — and one you won't want to miss. If you'd rather stay for a bit and explore more of the area, you'll find quaint accommodation options throughout the area. The Inn at Union Pier, which dates back to the 1920s, offers the perfect escape into nature and is one of the region's top choices.