Across The Lake From Chicago Is Michigan's Under-The-Radar Beach Resort Town With Downtown Charm And Adventure

Lake Michigan's coast is home to many laid-back beach towns. There's Ogden Dunes, Indiana, with its waterfront trails, and Grand Haven, Michigan, with serene beaches and a bustling boardwalk. But if you're up in the area and looking for another gem that's a hit with locals, don't miss the under-the-radar beach resort town of New Buffalo, Michigan.

Located a few miles north of the Michigan-Indiana border, New Buffalo is just 70 miles from Chicago, attracting many day-trippers and weekend visitors. A local Amtrak station makes this even easier. With a population of just 1,300 people, it's got plenty of small-town charm, and visitors have remarked on the community's laid-back vibes, sandy beaches, water sports, and charming downtown.

Thanks to its popularity with vacationers, New Buffalo is home to several luxury resorts and hotels. The Marina Grand Resort is adjacent to the harbor, just a few steps away from docked boats; the Harbor Grand Hotel offers an indoor saltwater pool and nature-inspired spa; Four Winds Casino has Las Vegas-esque luxury hotel rooms; and the Neighborhood Hotel contains just nine suites with a backyard and communal fire pits. You'll also find plenty of options for budget hotels, inns, and bed and breakfasts.