Across The Lake From Chicago Is Michigan's Under-The-Radar Beach Resort Town With Downtown Charm And Adventure
Lake Michigan's coast is home to many laid-back beach towns. There's Ogden Dunes, Indiana, with its waterfront trails, and Grand Haven, Michigan, with serene beaches and a bustling boardwalk. But if you're up in the area and looking for another gem that's a hit with locals, don't miss the under-the-radar beach resort town of New Buffalo, Michigan.
Located a few miles north of the Michigan-Indiana border, New Buffalo is just 70 miles from Chicago, attracting many day-trippers and weekend visitors. A local Amtrak station makes this even easier. With a population of just 1,300 people, it's got plenty of small-town charm, and visitors have remarked on the community's laid-back vibes, sandy beaches, water sports, and charming downtown.
Thanks to its popularity with vacationers, New Buffalo is home to several luxury resorts and hotels. The Marina Grand Resort is adjacent to the harbor, just a few steps away from docked boats; the Harbor Grand Hotel offers an indoor saltwater pool and nature-inspired spa; Four Winds Casino has Las Vegas-esque luxury hotel rooms; and the Neighborhood Hotel contains just nine suites with a backyard and communal fire pits. You'll also find plenty of options for budget hotels, inns, and bed and breakfasts.
Getting outdoors in New Buffalo
It's all about Lake Michigan! New Buffalo Public Beach offers swimming, boating, and fishing, plus stunning sunset views and a replica lighthouse for photo ops. On clear days, you can see the Chicago skyline across Lake Michigan. And no matter the weather, you can see views of New Buffalo's Oselka Marina, another popular lakeside attraction with boat rentals and tubing excursions.
If you want to switch things up, there's another body of water nearby: Galien River, which you can enjoy at Galien River County Park. The 86-acre park includes a section of wetland called New Buffalo Marsh. The multiple boardwalks and trails through the park make it popular with casual hikers as well as birders. A smaller nature preserve, Turtle Creek Preserve, is another good place for bird-watching; it also contains trails for hiking in warmer months, or for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. The 47-acre Glassman Park also offers access to the Galien River with an accessible kayak launch, as well as walking and hiking trails.
What to do in downtown New Buffalo
If you'd like a break from exploring the great outdoors, New Buffalo has several indoor activities as well as many local restaurants in the charming downtown. History lovers will want to stop by the Harbor Country Museum of History + Rail (formerly called the New Buffalo Railroad Museum) to see antique train cars and learn about the town's past. Art enthusiasts can view contemporary pieces at New Buffalo Art Gallery or do some 3D painting at Elsie Earl Studios.
New Buffalo has over a dozen restaurants to try. Sample the signature tacos at the Stray Dog Bar & Grill, enjoy elevated tavern fare at Bentwood Waterfront Tavern, or order the locally famous burger at Redamak's. There are several Italian restaurants, including Brewster's, with a contemporary spin, and Terrace Room, with rustic handmade pastas. Beer fans will find two local breweries. Beer Church Brewing Co. is housed in a Civil War-era church and serves small-batch brews alongside Neapolitan pizzas. Ghost Isle Brewery serves a collection of craft beers brewed on site and frequently hosts live music. Want to visit more Lake Michigan beach towns near Chicago? Check out the "Cape Cod of the Midwest" for lake days, downtown shopping, and dining.