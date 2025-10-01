These Genius (And Wildly Affordable) Travel Accessories Make Long-Haul Flights Way More Comfortable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long-haul flights can be brutal. And by "long-haul" we mean something like London to Tokyo (almost 14 hours) or some of the world's longest flights, like Shanghai to Buenos Aires (29 hours). If you're going to be crammed into a metal sky tube with strangers, breathing the same air, sharing the same toilets, and smooshed into sardine-can-sized economy class seats, you want to pack some things to be as comfortable as possible. Some folks can just steel themselves and deal with it — good on them. Others prefer hacks and accessories to make their time more bearable, beyond basic eye masks and horseshoe-shaped neck pillows.

Such long-haul flight accessories typically focus on hygiene and comfort. Disposable tray table covers, for instance, shield your laptop, hands, and food from the ever-dubious cleanliness of airplane trays, and can cost just $8. Some versions of this cover even have hanging pockets for your water bottle, phone, and other essentials. The foot hammock, such as this Basic Concepts airplane foot rest, meanwhile, straps around the arms of the tray table and allows you to elevate your feet for $15. Folks tired of those sad, individually wrapped airline earphones can buy a 3.5-mm adapter that allows you to use your own Bluetooth headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment ($30 for the Ugreen transmitter receiver). And of course, there are phone holders that clip onto your tray table (usually around $15).

Admittedly, no matter how relatively inexpensive, such products require shelling out even more hard-earned money on top of what you'll already be spending on your trip. Some folks will also dismiss these accessories as fidgety, gimmicky, gadget-dependent nonsense that takes up much-needed space. That's totally fine. However, for those who want every bit of help possible in making it through long-haul flights, affordable solutions await.