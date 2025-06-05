In The Heart Of The Ozarks Is Oklahoma's Underrated City With Botanical Gardens And Endless Water Fun

Samantha Brown says that the scenic region of the Ozarks is best visited during fall. And while she has a very good point, there's no need to wait for the season to plan a getaway to this area. From springtime blooms and summer adventures to winter hikes, year-round activities await in the highlands. Music lovers head to Mountain View in the Ozarks — which is considered the world's folk music capital — but some people prefer a more low-key destination with just as much charm. Hidden in the far northeast of Oklahoma is the underrated city of Grove. The former Cherokee Nation territory is where people come to take a break from the bustling city. But make no mistake — this isn't a sleepy town. In fact, you'd better pack your swimsuit and get ready for endless waterfront fun.

Your time in Grove can be both fancy and rustic, depending on what you're looking for. Best Western TimberRidge Inn is a top choice, with amenities like a seasonal pool, a game room, and every other essential. Not to mention, it's a pet-friendly option. Hilltop Inn and Suites also has a wide variety of rooms and suites. For accommodation located right on Grand Lake, book a cabin or a luxury townhouse at the Candlewyck Cove Resort, where you can launch your boat directly into the water and fish for crappie and bass. If you have camping in mind, there are 122 sites available at the Grand Lake O' The Cherokees RV Resort by Rjourney, along with glamping cabins.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) and Tulsa International Airport (TUL) are the closest to Grove — both are a little over an hour away. If you're planning on driving here, the journey from Oklahoma City takes three hours — it's about the same distance from Kansas City, too.