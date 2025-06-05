In The Heart Of The Ozarks Is Oklahoma's Underrated City With Botanical Gardens And Endless Water Fun
Samantha Brown says that the scenic region of the Ozarks is best visited during fall. And while she has a very good point, there's no need to wait for the season to plan a getaway to this area. From springtime blooms and summer adventures to winter hikes, year-round activities await in the highlands. Music lovers head to Mountain View in the Ozarks — which is considered the world's folk music capital — but some people prefer a more low-key destination with just as much charm. Hidden in the far northeast of Oklahoma is the underrated city of Grove. The former Cherokee Nation territory is where people come to take a break from the bustling city. But make no mistake — this isn't a sleepy town. In fact, you'd better pack your swimsuit and get ready for endless waterfront fun.
Your time in Grove can be both fancy and rustic, depending on what you're looking for. Best Western TimberRidge Inn is a top choice, with amenities like a seasonal pool, a game room, and every other essential. Not to mention, it's a pet-friendly option. Hilltop Inn and Suites also has a wide variety of rooms and suites. For accommodation located right on Grand Lake, book a cabin or a luxury townhouse at the Candlewyck Cove Resort, where you can launch your boat directly into the water and fish for crappie and bass. If you have camping in mind, there are 122 sites available at the Grand Lake O' The Cherokees RV Resort by Rjourney, along with glamping cabins.
Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) and Tulsa International Airport (TUL) are the closest to Grove — both are a little over an hour away. If you're planning on driving here, the journey from Oklahoma City takes three hours — it's about the same distance from Kansas City, too.
Outdoor recreation galore in Grove
Nature is at its finest when the Honey Creek Area at Grand Lake State Park is your playground. Think 38 acres of campsites, picnic areas, an outdoor pool, and, of course, lakefront delight. Anglers can make their way to the fishing dock to catch bluegill, catfish, spoonbill, and other species. When you're not setting your rod, simply enjoy gliding over the serene lake and soak in the tranquility. From here, take a boat ride to Monkey Island (which is actually a peninsula), where you'll find even more entertainment. Not only can you play golf here at a 27-hole championship course, but you can also take advantage of a full-service marina. To reach your daily step goal, hike or bike on the five-mile Monkey Island Trail snaking through the peninsula.
Wolf Creek Park is a nice spot to splash around and cast a line into the water. As a premier fishing facility in the country, this is where you want to base your angling excursions. Complete with six boat ramps, pavilions, and walking trails, this park frequently hosts events and tournaments that make your experience all the more exciting.
Besides making lakeside memories, savor the aromatic blossoms at Lendonwood Gardens. This gorgeous botanical beauty is eight acres of peonies, evergreens, azaleas, and countless other plants. There are eight different collections here: the English Terrace, Japanese Pavilion, Oriental, Angel of Hope, Oklahoma, Azalea, American Backyard, and Display Gardens. Every season boasts a unique landscape — between May and June, you can marvel at the radiant daylilies. The fall foliage is striking, with Japanese maples painting the scenery in fiery maroons while the koi pond reflects the calm surroundings. The evergreens stand tall during the winter months, while spring allows for rhododendrons, dogwoods, and hostas to bloom.
Discover the hidden gems of Grove
Spending time in nature is always a good idea, but when you're feeling like exploring the town, Grove offers multiple attractions worth checking out. For starters, the seasonal Har-Ber Village Museum takes you back in time to the pioneer era of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas. As you tour the village museum, you'll come across historic buildings and artifacts like a schoolhouse, chuck wagon, log cabins, carriages, and more. The exhibits have several themes, such as farm equipment, military paraphernalia, and even a vast doll collection. You can also stroll along the 2-mile nature trail, where you can spot birds soaring overhead and other wildlife.
Get your art fix at the Brush and Palette Gallery and admire paintings created by local artists. Featuring oil, acrylic, and watercolor pieces, the gallery runs workshops and organizes events to highlight Grove's talent. If you have your eyes set on a painting, purchase one to take back home. Otherwise, you can look for other one-of-a-kind items at Copeland Switch. This antique store has everything from furniture and home decor to crafts and candles — great for gift-giving.
When you want to blow off steam, the best place to do it is at Quail Ridge Golf Course — take a swing in 3,023 yards of rolling hills. Whether you're a pro or just starting out, the golf course provides a decent challenge to show off your skills. After a few rounds, you're all set for your next stop in the region — an hour-and-a-half drive will bring you to Arkansas' second-largest city, Fayetteville, known as the "Athens of the Ozarks."