Washington's Cascade Mountains Foothills Boast An Artsy City That's A Walkable Shopping Paradise With Iconic Views

Arlington, Washington, is nestled right in the western foothills of the Cascade Range along the Stillaguamish River. Twenty miles north of Everett and almost 50 from Seattle, this artsy city combines the convenience and excitement of an urban locale with outdoors adventures and great sights along the way. Here's what makes Arlington special and why you should drop in.

First, the town itself is just a stunner. You can actually see the Cascade Range from Arlington's Historic District, which means pretty panoramics while you walk and shop downtown. Because it was incorporated in the early 1900s, Arlington has a unique mix of classic architecture that enhances the town's rustic, artsy vibes.

To get there, just fly into one of the commercial airports that are a drivable distance away. Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines both fly into Paine Field in Everett, and, of course, you can always fly into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and drive up to Arlington in a little over an hour. You'll probably pass by Everett sometime during your trip, so make sure to spend some time in this coastal Washington city with snowy mountain views, beaches, and funky charm. There is also an airport in Arlington (more on that later), but it does not have commercial flights.