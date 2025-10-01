Washington's Cascade Mountains Foothills Boast An Artsy City That's A Walkable Shopping Paradise With Iconic Views
Arlington, Washington, is nestled right in the western foothills of the Cascade Range along the Stillaguamish River. Twenty miles north of Everett and almost 50 from Seattle, this artsy city combines the convenience and excitement of an urban locale with outdoors adventures and great sights along the way. Here's what makes Arlington special and why you should drop in.
First, the town itself is just a stunner. You can actually see the Cascade Range from Arlington's Historic District, which means pretty panoramics while you walk and shop downtown. Because it was incorporated in the early 1900s, Arlington has a unique mix of classic architecture that enhances the town's rustic, artsy vibes.
To get there, just fly into one of the commercial airports that are a drivable distance away. Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines both fly into Paine Field in Everett, and, of course, you can always fly into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and drive up to Arlington in a little over an hour. You'll probably pass by Everett sometime during your trip, so make sure to spend some time in this coastal Washington city with snowy mountain views, beaches, and funky charm. There is also an airport in Arlington (more on that later), but it does not have commercial flights.
Shopping and festivals in Arlington
Arlington is chock-full of cute artisan boutiques, antique stores, and gift shops that are perfect for picking out fun souvenirs and gifts. One such business is Hodonadies, an art studio in Arlington that specializes in unique gifts and classes in woodburning, jewelry making, watercolor, and more. For antique finds, try the Arlington Pickers Antique Store or Sassafras Vintage & Gifts, which are right in the downtown area.
One of the major draws to Arlington every year is SkyFest, which is an airshow along the likes of Sun 'N' Fun in Winter Haven, Florida, a city where "blooming beauty meets theme park thrills." Every year, visitors flock to see airshow performers and nighttime laser light shows, but there's also an opportunity to take scenic flights and enjoy vintage aircraft displays, classic car shows, and local food and craft vendors. This event typically happens in August at the Arlington Municipal Airport.
Another festival you won't want to miss is the Eagle Fest Chainsaw Carving Show, where you can see artists in action carving wooden eagles, fish, bears, and more. It's truly amazing what these artisans can do in an afternoon, and better yet, some of their pieces are also auctioned off at the end. Eagle Fest is a great way to support local artists, but participants come from all across the United States.
Iconic sights in Arlighton
Like much of the Pacific Northwest, Arlington is full of nature trails and sights to see. From pretty sunset views to waterfalls and foliage, there's plenty to keep a nature-loving adventurer happy. But Arlington has some particularly special vantage points that are worth hanging around to see.
A famous trail near Arlington is the Boulder River Trail, an 8.1-mile hike that ends in a beautiful waterfall. The drive to the trailhead requires a high-clearance vehicle, but the hike itself starts out relatively easy until you get close to the base of the falls. The terrain can be rocky, and it's best to bring a canister of bug spray, but the forests are lush and the views are incredible. Another long but slightly easier trail is the Bryant to Lake McMurray via the Centennial Trail at Centennial Trail State Park. This trail doesn't hold the rocky challenges of the Boulder River Trail, but it still has some gorgeous scenic views of the Arlington area and is a great place for horseback riding, biking, and running.
For additional spectacular sights, head out to the Giant Buttress: Dreamer and Giant Tears Route, which is in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. This national forest is a great place to see sights that are comparable to Glacier National Park, but without the crowds. While this trail is 5.8-miles long, you probably won't cry giant tears along the way, unless they are tears of joy! Here, you'll encounter huge boulders, crystal clear waters, and plenty of nature.