A Once-Thriving North Carolina Lumber Town Is Now An Abandoned Destination With Eerie History And Fishing

Throughout the Great Smokies and the eponymous national park, there are scattered remnants of forgotten towns, like Lost Cove, now only reachable by a long hike, or Elkmont, a once-thriving resort town that's now an eerie gem with abandoned cabins and serene trails. And then there are the "underwater ghost towns of Appalachia," most of which were submerged by the manmade Fontana Lake, created by damming part of the Little Tennessee River in North Carolina.

One of these towns, Proctor, along the picturesque banks of Hazel Creek (a tributary of the Little Tennessee River), was almost completely submerged, except for its cemetery and a few leftover buildings. While the residents, after being relocated, were told they'd eventually be able to return to the site of Proctor via a government-built road, this never occurred.

An entire 6-mile section of the road was completed before the project was abandoned, leaving what is now known as the "Road to Nowhere." Former citizens of Proctor are still ferried across Fontana Lake by the National Park Service (NPS) to visit their loved ones in the cemetery on important holidays like Decoration Day (occurring around the federally recognized holiday in May, Memorial Day). The Road to Nowhere? Despite extensive lobbying, it will likely always remain a lost boulevard, just like the Lost Town of Proctor.

Nowadays, Proctor lies within the protected borders of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and is only visited by relatives, intrepid park explorers, and fishermen. Hazel Creek, which still runs along the remains of the town, is considered one of the park's best fishing spots, especially for trout.