Tucked Inside A California Valley Lies A Breathtaking Waterfall With Dancing Rainbows And Cooling Mist

Two trails lead to Rainbow Falls, both of which have different shuttle stops. The longer of the two is a 5-mile out-and-back trail that begins at the Devils Postpile Trailhead, which you can access via shuttle stop #6. The trail starts at the ranger station, where you'll have access to bathrooms and water stations, and you can stop at the Devils Postpile formation just .5 miles away.

It's worth it to explore this geologic wonder, which you can see from below — where tectonic activity has cracked off piles of the columns — and from above, where you can see the smooth hexagonal floor that's actually the top of the formation. It's not just hexagons, by the way; pentagons and heptagons abound, too.

It's 2.5 miles from the ranger station to the waterfall, and the trail passes through forested and open areas burned by a 1992 wildfire (it also connects with the Pacific Crest Trail). It's another 1.5 miles to the Red's Meadow Resort, where you can pick up the shuttle and also a delicious milkshake. As a shorter alternative, you can begin the hike at the resort (shuttle stop #10) and do 3 miles total instead of 5 miles; note that this option bypasses Devils Postpile.

The best time to catch the waterfall's rainbow is mid-day, when the sun is the highest, and you can explore the falls from above and below to see for yourself if it's one of the world's most ethereal waterfalls. Although Rainbow Falls flows all year, it's most voluminous and colorful in June and July, which also means it's the most crowded then. To beat the crowds, consider going in the fall, earlier in the day, or on a weekday.