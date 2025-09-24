What New York's New Metro-North Super Express Trains Mean For Your Next Traveling Adventure

Traveling between New York City and upstate New York is about to get easier. Starting on October 6, 2025, the new fleet of "super-express" trains will enter into service, meaning it now takes less than 90 minutes to travel between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on September 23, adding, "Delivering better, faster Metro-North service to Hudson Valley commuters will propel economic growth across our state and improve quality of life."

According to the statement, the new and improved Metro-North Hudson Line trains — which weren't expected to launch until 2026 — will shave off 15 minutes of travel time, with no extra fare required. Currently, non-express options traveling from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central, an iconic New York City movie location, take as long as 115 minutes. With the new express trains, five trips will be shortened to just under 90 minutes, and a sixth will be cut down to 95 minutes. "This is just the start," Governor Hochul said. "Work remains underway to deliver even more service improvements along the line, improving reliability and making trips up and down the Hudson Valley even faster."