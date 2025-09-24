What New York's New Metro-North Super Express Trains Mean For Your Next Traveling Adventure
Traveling between New York City and upstate New York is about to get easier. Starting on October 6, 2025, the new fleet of "super-express" trains will enter into service, meaning it now takes less than 90 minutes to travel between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on September 23, adding, "Delivering better, faster Metro-North service to Hudson Valley commuters will propel economic growth across our state and improve quality of life."
According to the statement, the new and improved Metro-North Hudson Line trains — which weren't expected to launch until 2026 — will shave off 15 minutes of travel time, with no extra fare required. Currently, non-express options traveling from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central, an iconic New York City movie location, take as long as 115 minutes. With the new express trains, five trips will be shortened to just under 90 minutes, and a sixth will be cut down to 95 minutes. "This is just the start," Governor Hochul said. "Work remains underway to deliver even more service improvements along the line, improving reliability and making trips up and down the Hudson Valley even faster."
How the super-express trains and other services will impact your New York adventure
At the time of writing, only trains operating during rush hours (from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., and between roughly 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.) will benefit from faster travel times. But Metro-North has a few other exciting updates in store for non-commuters, as well. For travelers looking to enjoy the Hudson Valley's charming leafy landscapes and harvest treats, "leaf peeper" trains are returning to Metro-North this autumn. On weekends from October 5 to November 9, five extra trains will operate between Grand Central Station, Poughkeepsie, and Beacon, an underrated artsy city with flea markets and quirky shops, making a fall getaway even easier.
There's also good news for holiday travelers, as there will be additional service over Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's. And between November 29 and January 4, 12 extra "Shopper Specials" trains will operate between Grand Central and New Haven, perfect for getting those last-minute gifts. Find up-to-date schedules and other travel information about the Metro-North Railroad, which operates throughout New York and Connecticut, at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's website.