Alaska's Wild Island Destination Is The Perfect Off-The-Grid Getaway For Outdoor Adventurers And Art Lovers

About 20 miles south of the Alaskan city of Ketchikan, the community of Metlakatla stands as Alaska's only Native American reservation. Located on Annette Island, part of Alaska's Inside Passage waterway, "Metlakatla" comes from the Tsimshian people and means "saltwater passage," a fitting name for its location. This land and its people hold federal status as an Indian reserve, meaning it's self-governed in ways that preserve the traditions, land, and waters of the native Alaskans. The landscape of Annette Island is renowned for its lush forests, rugged mountainous coastline, and stunning lakes, while Metlakatla is known for its thriving arts community and cultural resurgence. This off-grid Alaskan gem is a top-notch destination for outdoor adventure, culture, and local flavor.

Most residents and visitors access Annette Islands by seaplane, boat, or by taking the Alaska Marine Highway Ferry System from Ketchikan, which takes about 45 minutes. Taking a floatplane from Ketchikan takes about 15 minutes and offers unbelievable views of the surrounding Alaskan mountains and coast. Travelers should take note that staying overnight (24 hours) in Metlakatla requires applying for a permit, which can be downloaded from the community's tourism website.

Alaska is America's least visited state, full of breathtaking parks, mountains, and abundant wildlife. It's also where, in places like Metlakatla, you'll find welcoming places to stay, unique cultural influences, and regional cuisine. Outdoor adventures can be found around just about every corner, from hiking forested trails to paddling pristine waters, or the chance to view wildlife from epic vantage points. A visit to Metlakatla is the perfect blend of scenic solitude and unforgettable, active, and artsy experiences.