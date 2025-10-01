Alaska's Wild Island Destination Is The Perfect Off-The-Grid Getaway For Outdoor Adventurers And Art Lovers
About 20 miles south of the Alaskan city of Ketchikan, the community of Metlakatla stands as Alaska's only Native American reservation. Located on Annette Island, part of Alaska's Inside Passage waterway, "Metlakatla" comes from the Tsimshian people and means "saltwater passage," a fitting name for its location. This land and its people hold federal status as an Indian reserve, meaning it's self-governed in ways that preserve the traditions, land, and waters of the native Alaskans. The landscape of Annette Island is renowned for its lush forests, rugged mountainous coastline, and stunning lakes, while Metlakatla is known for its thriving arts community and cultural resurgence. This off-grid Alaskan gem is a top-notch destination for outdoor adventure, culture, and local flavor.
Most residents and visitors access Annette Islands by seaplane, boat, or by taking the Alaska Marine Highway Ferry System from Ketchikan, which takes about 45 minutes. Taking a floatplane from Ketchikan takes about 15 minutes and offers unbelievable views of the surrounding Alaskan mountains and coast. Travelers should take note that staying overnight (24 hours) in Metlakatla requires applying for a permit, which can be downloaded from the community's tourism website.
Alaska is America's least visited state, full of breathtaking parks, mountains, and abundant wildlife. It's also where, in places like Metlakatla, you'll find welcoming places to stay, unique cultural influences, and regional cuisine. Outdoor adventures can be found around just about every corner, from hiking forested trails to paddling pristine waters, or the chance to view wildlife from epic vantage points. A visit to Metlakatla is the perfect blend of scenic solitude and unforgettable, active, and artsy experiences.
Nature, wildlife, and panoramic Alaskan views
Most visitors to Metlakatla arrive on day trips as cruise ship passengers or on excursions that leave from Ketchikan. Scenic hiking trails, such as Yellow Hill, offer sweeping views of the island from a series of boardwalks and stairs that ease along steep, rocky terrain. Keep an eye out for petroglyphs and rock carvings along the trail. The Walden Point Road offers a stunning driving route, spanning 14.7 miles from Annette Bay to Metlakatla, and is known for incredible views of the islands' forests, coastlines, and wildlife. Finally, Tamgas Harbor on the shores of Annette Island is a popular boating and fishing area for species like halibut, cod, and shellfish.
From nearby Ketchikan, the world's salmon capital with a lively downtown, adventure seekers have nearly unlimited access to outdoor activities. Take a day cruise from the city port to see glaciers, rocky cliffs, and animals like whales, seals, and seabirds. Take a flightseeing tour aboard a seaplane for mountain and coastal rainforest views over Tongass National Forest and Misty Fjords National Monument. Paddle your way through majestic fjords and winding creeks on a kayaking trip, where you'll see towering waterfalls, epic glaciers, and wildlife up close.
The best time to visit Southeast Alaska and Metlakatla itself is during the summer months of June, July, and August, when the weather is mild and daylight lasts up to 18 hours. It's also when cultural events, such as traditional dance performances and community gatherings, take place. Visiting in spring means blooming wildflowers and great opportunities for birdwatching. Fall arrives with changing foliage and excellent fishing, which typically starts in early September. Winters in Southeast Alaska are wet and cool, and tourism is much quieter, though the coldest season offers a greater chance of seeing the northern lights.
Arts and accommodations in Metlakatla
The Tsimshian people in Metlakatla are made up of four clans: Killer Whale, Raven, Eagle, and Wolf. These animals inspire local artwork, which can be seen in galleries and at the Long House, a community building that hosts events like traditional dances, ceremonies, and art exhibitions. Known as Le Sha'as to locals, art on display at the Long House includes beadwork, carvings, woven baskets, and traditional garments. Efforts to revive and preserve the native cultural scene in Metlakatla began in the 1970s and have since fostered thriving traditions of song and dance.
For more local history, stop at the Duncan Cottage Museum, named after William Duncan, the missionary who founded this community on Annette Island in the late 1800s. The museum is the preserved home of Duncan, featuring antique furnishings and other artifacts for a deeper look into the island's past. After you experience art and history, head out on a drive toward Mossy Point Beach for a relaxing stroll and sweeping views of the south side of the island.
For visitors who want to stay in Metlakatla for more than just a day trip, accommodations like the Metlakatla Inn offer cozy rooms in a family-run, full-service hotel. Other options include the Salmon Eagle Lodge or vacation rentals like the Cottage by the Bay and Cedar Point Cottage. Dining options in Metlakatla are few, but you'll find casual cuisine, fresh seafood, and wild berry confections at places like the Breakwater Cafe, Sylvia Ann's Snack Shop, Off The Hook Food Truck, and Shadow Mountain Coffee. Whether you're drawn by the quiet of off-grid Alaska and America's last true wilderness or by the beauty of Native American art and traditions, visiting Metlakatla is an experience you won't soon forget.