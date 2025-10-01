Why Tourists Still Willingly Travel To High-Risk Destinations Even When Strongly Advised Not To

From the gas chambers of Auschwitz to Japan's Aokigahara, the "Suicide Forest," the world is full of harrowing places that tourists love to visit. Called thanatourism, better known as "dark tourism," this inclination to travel to places associated with death and suffering appeals to something deep within us, like when a car crashes and you find it difficult to look away. Usually, these kinds of destinations are haunted by past events, but a riskier form of the pastime is also booming: visiting modern conflict zones.

According to FTN, the number of long-term visitors to Israel doubled in 2024, the year after it began its war with Hamas. Many were members of the Jewish diaspora moving to be with family, undeterred by the attendant dangers. Tourists are still traveling to places like Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Kashmir, where under-the-surface tensions could boil over at any moment. Polish filmmaker Vita Maria Drygas even discovered adverts for "frontline tours" in Ukraine's war-ravaged Donbas region in 2014.

Some of the most dangerous cities in the world, based on homicide rates per capita, don't just have robust tourism infrastructure but are practically synonymous with it. In Mexico's Tijuana and Acapulco, gang shootings are nearly as commonplace as beach-bound vacationers. South Africa is one of the world's top travel destinations, despite gun crime and kidnappings making it also one of the most dangerous. While U.S. State Department warnings haven't discouraged travelers from booking flights to Rio de Janeiro, some even tour the labyrinthine favelas.