South Carolina's Vibrant Boardwalk On A Saltwater Lagoon Near Myrtle Beach Has Seafood And Live Music
While Myrtle Beach may be the most popular beach destination in South Carolina, the state's 60-mile stretch of sandy shore includes a long string of communities each with their own flair, such as Folly Beach, a festival-filled haven with hippie vibes. The strand comes alive during summers with amusement parks, shopping, and thriving beach clubs with dancing, but the MarshWalk is where you want to go for a truly elevated waterfront experience. The ½-mile boardwalk lines a saltwater lagoon and is tucked in the fishing village of Murrells Inlet, about 30 minutes down the coast from Myrtle Beach.
Legend has it that Murrells Inlet was once a hiding spot for famed pirates Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, but today visitors stroll the wooden planks to be entertained. You'll hear live music drifting from the myriad indoor/outdoor venues and have your pick of several fresh seafood restaurants. Adding to the Southern charm is a backdrop of swaying palmetto trees and marsh grasses. Majestic marsh-dwelling birds like great white herons, blue herons, and pelicans soar above the water, and party boats pass this way and that, joining the vibrant scene.
Stroll the MarshWalk, then eat and listen to live music
While previous visitors have noted that the MarshWalk can be sleepy in the off-season, other times it's a bustling thoroughfare filled with locals and tourists. A wide range of bands frequent the restaurants lining the boardwalk and serenade crowds with tunes of indie folk, rock, reggae, and bluesy soul. Add funk, R&B, 80s music, and cover bands to that roster, and you're sure to find the vibe that you're looking for. Restaurants like Creek Ratz and Dead Dog Saloon have full music schedules, so all you have to do is check their sites in advance.
Just like Florence, an underrated city blending outdoor adventures with mouthwatering eats, the MarshWalk also mixes these elements well. Sitting dockside, the Wicked Tuna boasts personally caught catches, and their "hook-to-plate" dishes include grouper, mahi-mahi, sea bass, and snapper. Starters like bacon-wrapped sea scallops, crab cakes, and fried green tomatoes with blackened shrimp make an appearance on Wahoos Fish House's menu, and the Claw House has a full-service raw bar including fresh oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, clams, and ceviche.
Favorites at the Claw House have included the all-you-can-eat crab legs and redfish and grits. The restaurant also has a choice of 90 craft drafts, and with cheeky names like Peach Bum, Voodoo Juicy Haze, and Dirty Myrtle, they are impossible to resist. If you're not hungry for seafood, there are also plenty of other options on the strip, such as wood-fired grilled steaks and brick oven pizzas at Bovine's, and creamy pastas, grilled chicken, and porterhouse pork chops at Drunken Jack's.
Explore more boardwalk attractions at the MarshWalk
The MarshWalk keeps it lively throughout the year with events like Halloween on the MarshWalk, when folks of all ages head down to the boardwalk and show off their costumes. Each Christmas season, the planks come alive with the Wonderland of Lights, a dazzling display of Christmas-themed lights. If you want to get on the water, Murrells Inlet Boat Tours offers sunset boat tours starting at $29, during which tour guides will let you in on the fascinating history of the waterway as you weave your way through the tranquil marsh.
The boat tours also include 1-hour monthly full moon cruises for $39 adults and $29 for children. As you glide beneath the full moon, you'll learn about the inlet's local myths, legends, pirates, and ghost stories while sipping on beer or wine, and munching on snacks. Kids will love the Sea Gypsy tours, a 90-minute pirate adventure for $32. They get to learn the "rules at sea," decode a treasure map, and find sunken treasure. The tour includes free face painting, dress-up, and a turn on the boat's water cannons.
However you choose to enjoy the MarshWalk, you'll get an authentic South Carolinian experience. Look out for the annual boat parade each summer, and the statue of Bubba Love, made in the likeness of a renowned local who works at the restaurants. Interestingly, he's also known for tending to a population of goats on Drunken Jack's Island, an island across from the boardwalk.