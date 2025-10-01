South Carolina's Vibrant Boardwalk On A Saltwater Lagoon Near Myrtle Beach Has Seafood And Live Music

While previous visitors have noted that the MarshWalk can be sleepy in the off-season, other times it's a bustling thoroughfare filled with locals and tourists. A wide range of bands frequent the restaurants lining the boardwalk and serenade crowds with tunes of indie folk, rock, reggae, and bluesy soul. Add funk, R&B, 80s music, and cover bands to that roster, and you're sure to find the vibe that you're looking for. Restaurants like Creek Ratz and Dead Dog Saloon have full music schedules, so all you have to do is check their sites in advance.

Just like Florence, an underrated city blending outdoor adventures with mouthwatering eats, the MarshWalk also mixes these elements well. Sitting dockside, the Wicked Tuna boasts personally caught catches, and their "hook-to-plate" dishes include grouper, mahi-mahi, sea bass, and snapper. Starters like bacon-wrapped sea scallops, crab cakes, and fried green tomatoes with blackened shrimp make an appearance on Wahoos Fish House's menu, and the Claw House has a full-service raw bar including fresh oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, clams, and ceviche.

Favorites at the Claw House have included the all-you-can-eat crab legs and redfish and grits. The restaurant also has a choice of 90 craft drafts, and with cheeky names like Peach Bum, Voodoo Juicy Haze, and Dirty Myrtle, they are impossible to resist. If you're not hungry for seafood, there are also plenty of other options on the strip, such as wood-fired grilled steaks and brick oven pizzas at Bovine's, and creamy pastas, grilled chicken, and porterhouse pork chops at Drunken Jack's.