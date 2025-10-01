Washington's Quiet, Uncrowded Beach Is A Sandy Paradise For Romantic Walks And Razor Clamming
Washington's Pacific Coast beaches let you know they are special right away, from the endless windswept sands of Long Beach, the longest beach in America, to the secret, driftwood-strewn coves of Pebble Beach. Barking sea lions line the docks at Westport Marina and kite-friendly beach breezes create fun in the coastal city of Ocean Shores. However, it's Mocrocks Beach that beckons visitors who want to get away from it all. This beach is unique, and is especially known for its muted ocean roar and expansive intertidal beach that seems to stretch for ages when the tide is out. The wild views are perfect for a romantic stroll, and at low tide, you'll have all the space in the world to dig for clams that hide under the sand.
Mocrocks Beach lies almost equidistant between the top and bottom of Washington's Pacific shore, and the 18-mile locale is about a 10-minute drive south of the Quinault Reservation boundary, stretching between the Moclips and Copalis Rivers. For travelers, getting to this beach requires about a two-hour drive west from Tacoma and a 100-mile drive north of the state line with Oregon. However, finding the beach is easy and you can drive right onto and park on Mocrocks Beach from the town of Moclips, and then start walking or clamming. On misty days, the sky, sand, and water blend seamlessly like a charcoal sketch, the close shades of gray washing away all of your worries.
How to razor clam at Mocrocks Beach
Digging for clams is something of a tradition in Washington, as you'll also find at Lagoon Beach, a sandy beach on an island county park. It's an important centuries-old tradition for First Nation people, and today clams are a staple food for many tribal members, plus a key source of income. For those who are wondering what exactly razor clamming is, it's surprisingly simple. You just need a shovel or cylinder clam gun, and you can easily unearth these 3-to-6 inch treats that burrow deep into the sand.
Little clues tell you where razor clams are hiding, including a "show," which is a hole or dimple, about the size of a quarter in the sand. Another is a V-shaped indent that appears when the surf is receding. Once you pinpoint a place you want to dig, it's off to the races, so to speak, as razor clams dig fast and may try to scurry away. Insert your clam gun into the sand (it may take a few attempts), and pull. Be careful, as razor clams are not only recognizable by their resemblance to a straight razor, but the shell's edges are also just as sharp.
Part of the clamming adventure at Mocrocks Beach is gearing up, and how equipped you want to be is up to you. Waterproof, grippy gloves are a good idea, though, plus waterproof rubber boots or footwear. Depending on the season, hats, parkas, or hoodies can come in handy, along with hip waders or chest waders. Red Cedar Outfitters in nearby Seabrook can help you stock up with its wide range of gear and outdoor clothing.
Useful things to know before heading to Mocrocks Beach
A license to razor clam at Mocrocks Beach is required. Short-term ones cost $11.79 for adults aged 16 and over for both residents and non-residents. That price is fixed for both seniors and veterans as well. You can purchase a license at the You & I Market in Pacific Beach or buy one online from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. There's a 15 clam per person daily limit, and you have to keep the ones you harvest regardless of size, meaning that no clams can be put back once they are pulled from the sand.
While dig season typically starts in October you can check for openings starting in September. The season ends in early January. You'll have the best results during afternoon and evening hours in the fall and winter. You can rest easy over any concerns about overfishing at the beach, as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closely monitors each season's harvest, and ensures that the total allowable catch doesn't exceed agreed-upon shares for both state and tribal fisheries.
Mocrocks Beach is truly something special. Whether you come to partake in this age-old tradition, take a stroll, or simply admire the beautiful views at this sandy paradise, you're in for a treat. However, keep your eyes on the sea, as sneaker waves have been known to catch visitors unaware here. If you head to the beach at night, make sure to bring lanterns or headlamps.