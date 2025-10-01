Washington's Quiet, Uncrowded Beach Is A Sandy Paradise For Romantic Walks And Razor Clamming

Digging for clams is something of a tradition in Washington, as you'll also find at Lagoon Beach, a sandy beach on an island county park. It's an important centuries-old tradition for First Nation people, and today clams are a staple food for many tribal members, plus a key source of income. For those who are wondering what exactly razor clamming is, it's surprisingly simple. You just need a shovel or cylinder clam gun, and you can easily unearth these 3-to-6 inch treats that burrow deep into the sand.

Little clues tell you where razor clams are hiding, including a "show," which is a hole or dimple, about the size of a quarter in the sand. Another is a V-shaped indent that appears when the surf is receding. Once you pinpoint a place you want to dig, it's off to the races, so to speak, as razor clams dig fast and may try to scurry away. Insert your clam gun into the sand (it may take a few attempts), and pull. Be careful, as razor clams are not only recognizable by their resemblance to a straight razor, but the shell's edges are also just as sharp.

Part of the clamming adventure at Mocrocks Beach is gearing up, and how equipped you want to be is up to you. Waterproof, grippy gloves are a good idea, though, plus waterproof rubber boots or footwear. Depending on the season, hats, parkas, or hoodies can come in handy, along with hip waders or chest waders. Red Cedar Outfitters in nearby Seabrook can help you stock up with its wide range of gear and outdoor clothing.