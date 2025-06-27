The Stunning Sandy Washington Lagoon Beach Where You Can Dig For Your Own Clam And Oyster Dinner

There's something deeply satisfying about foraging for your own food, especially in a peaceful setting where the rigors of modern life feel a world away and your only focus is what's right in front of you. An outing at Lagoon Beach, in Indian Island County Park, Washington, delivers just that and more. This sandy stretch of tidal beach and salt marshes is filled with life, as it's an under-the-radar clamming destination, ideal for families or first-time clammers.

Situated on the northeastern end of the Olympic Peninsula, about five minutes outside Port Hadlock and 20 minutes from Port Townsend, Lagoon Beach is a far stretch from Washington's most-visited state park. Here, you won't find tour operators hawking clamming trips. The uncrowded shoreline seemingly extends endlessly, and it's this lack of tourism development that makes Lagoon Beach special.

If you're arriving by plane, you'll likely fly into Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, about two hours away. Next, you'll need to drive to Port Hadlock, as public transportation options aren't convenient, and carrying clamming gear on a bus is difficult. Lagoon Beach likely isn't on your map, either. Instead, enter "Indian Island County Park" into your GPS and follow the directions until you cross the bridge onto Indian Island. From here, follow Flagler Road and look for the Jefferson County Parks sign indicating access to Lagoon Beach. If you cross onto Marrowstone Island, you've gone too far.