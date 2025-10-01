California's Round-Trip Train From San Francisco To Yellowstone National Park Is An Unforgettably Scenic Ride

The train departs from San Francisco, so if you're flying to the area, you can land at San Francisco International Airport and travel to the Amtrak Station, which is about 40 minutes via the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) yellow line. Be sure to book your train ticket in advance online; at the time of this writing, prices begin at $1,839 per ticket, varying according to the day you choose to travel. It may seem like a hefty price tag, but with all the inclusions and gorgeous scenery, it's a small price to pay.

After enjoying a leisurely overnight ride aboard Amtrak's iconic California Zephyr, the second day of the train deboards for a dazzling two-day stop in Salt Lake City with hotel accommodations included. Guided tours during the day will take you to local landmarks like the Salt Lake Temple and the State Capitol.

From Salt Lake City, the train chugs along to Yellowstone National Park for a three-day stay in the gorgeous national park. Sightseeing tours will guide you through Yellowstone's Upper and Lower loops, marked by natural wonders like the transcendent Old Faithful Geyser, the sparkling Isa Lake, and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, a breathtaking marvel with several scenic overlooks. The final night of the excursion makes a second stop in Salt Lake City, where you'll have free rein to explore the city's gems — such as the Salt Lake City Library, a massive architectural marvel nestled at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains — before returning to San Francisco with a lifetime's worth of memories fresh in your mind.