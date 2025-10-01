California's Round-Trip Train From San Francisco To Yellowstone National Park Is An Unforgettably Scenic Ride
Road trips are great and all, but letting someone else do the navigating while you kick back and relax on a long and winding train ride is even better. Stretching from the illustrious Golden Gate City to the scenic embrace of Yellowstone National Park, one of the best train routes in the U.S. is an unforgettable scenic ride that will transport you to both in one incredible journey. Add a leisurely stop in Salt Lake City, and the trip is even more dreamy.
Spanning eight days and three destinations, Amtrak's Yellowstone National Park Discovery is an enchanting, round-trip excursion that combines city sights with natural wonders. Departing and ending in San Francisco, the route is packed with plenty to see and do, including guided tours of some of Salt Lake City and Yellowstone National Park's most treasured landmarks. If you're dreaming of a railway getaway where you can cross more than one iconic destination off your bucket list, this trip is definitely for you.
Discover the best of the west aboard the Yellowstone National Park Discovery Train
The train departs from San Francisco, so if you're flying to the area, you can land at San Francisco International Airport and travel to the Amtrak Station, which is about 40 minutes via the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) yellow line. Be sure to book your train ticket in advance online; at the time of this writing, prices begin at $1,839 per ticket, varying according to the day you choose to travel. It may seem like a hefty price tag, but with all the inclusions and gorgeous scenery, it's a small price to pay.
After enjoying a leisurely overnight ride aboard Amtrak's iconic California Zephyr, the second day of the train deboards for a dazzling two-day stop in Salt Lake City with hotel accommodations included. Guided tours during the day will take you to local landmarks like the Salt Lake Temple and the State Capitol.
From Salt Lake City, the train chugs along to Yellowstone National Park for a three-day stay in the gorgeous national park. Sightseeing tours will guide you through Yellowstone's Upper and Lower loops, marked by natural wonders like the transcendent Old Faithful Geyser, the sparkling Isa Lake, and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, a breathtaking marvel with several scenic overlooks. The final night of the excursion makes a second stop in Salt Lake City, where you'll have free rein to explore the city's gems — such as the Salt Lake City Library, a massive architectural marvel nestled at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains — before returning to San Francisco with a lifetime's worth of memories fresh in your mind.