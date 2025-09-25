This Jersey Shore Town Put A Legal Limit On How Long You Can Stay In A Hotel (And People Are Furious)

In recent years, New Jersey has seen an uptick in visitors, with the state reporting record numbers for both visitation and tourism spending in 2024. The eastern state is supposedly home to the best hotel options in the entire U.S., but its hospitality industry is facing a new series of challenges. Absecon and Galloway Township city councils have passed a new ordinance that makes it illegal to stay in a hotel or motel for more than 14 consecutive days or more than 28 days in a 45-day period. This decision comes after numerous unhoused people from neighboring towns moved into local accommodations with the intention of staying long-term and paid with subsidized vouchers.

"It takes such a drain on our services," Absecon Mayor Tommy Marrone told NBC. "Hotels are not a de facto homeless shelter. There's no kitchen. It's transient by nature. It's transient by code. People should not be living in a motel." The ordinance has angered hotel and motel owners, who argue that this new law is uncessariy strict and will hurt their business in the long run.

The law most directly affects people currently living in hotels and motels in Absecon and Galloway. One resident of an Absecon hotel said she was worried about being forced to live on the streets again. Absecon city officials clarified that affected residents will not be left to their own devices, and that local services and initiatives will help them find a place to live.