Between St. Louis And Poplar Bluff Is Missouri's Village Near State Parks With Local Shops And Scottish Charm

Just about 14 miles from the Ozarks' sprawling Mark Twain National Forest lies a quaint country destination with a Hallmark movie aesthetic and a tiny population. While travelers to Missouri sometimes only focus on the state's urban adventures, the village of Caledonia embraces a slower pace of life between two bustling cities — it is around an 85-mile drive from St. Louis and 99 miles from Poplar Bluff. Caledonia offers visitors state park access, seasonal shopping, and a surprising connection to a Celtic cousin across the pond.

Although referred to as a village by its own council, Caledonia was actually known as the smallest incorporated town in Missouri in 1870. Its title has since been taken by smaller towns, but it still only has 235 residents as of 2023. The village is officially a National Historic District, which helps protect the appearance of the many 19th-century structures housing quaint stores and down-home restaurants.

The closest major travel hub is the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where you can rent a car for the roughly one-and-a-half-hour drive to Caledonia. Being out in the sticks has its perks, as Elephant Rocks State Park is just a 10-minute drive away, and around 30 minutes from the village, you'll find the Taum Sauk Mountain and Johnson's Shut-Ins state parks. So not only is Caledonia's main street full of shops just begging to be browsed, but it is also a perfect base for outdoor adventure.