In The Heart Of The Green Mountains Is Vermont's Idyllic Town Full Of Trails, Paddling, And Cascading Waterfalls

For anyone itching to take exhilarating hikes through the wilderness and splash in crystal clear waters, Vermont is the place to be. One of Vermont's most photographed destinations boasts an awe-inspiring hike, while the state's spectacular glacial Crystal Lake offers pristine beach beauty. And for more woodland strolls and waterfront thrills, head over to Hancock, a quaint hamlet less than an hour's drive south of Montpelier, the state capital. Tucked amidst the undulating slopes of the Green Mountains and with a population of barely 300, this enchanting corner of New England is the perfect place to get away from it all.

Cradled by lush greenery on all sides, stop by Hancock for the day, and you'll be at the doorstep of unforgettable treks to the summit of nearby peaks. There's also the White River, a flowing pattern of bubbling rapids and lazy currents ideal for a fun day of paddling through breathtaking scenery. The picturesque landscape of the Green Mountain National Forest is dotted with hiking trails, fishing spots, and paved roads for winding scenic drives, not to mention tumbling waterfalls between breathtaking gorges. The mountain foliage turns to bright golden hues in the autumn, perfect for leaf peeping and outdoor picnics, while winter brings blankets of snow for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and summer is ideal for lounging by the lakeshore.

After a day of exciting exploration, head back over to Hancock to put your feet up. Grab delicious comfort food for a hearty dinner at the town's local barbecue shop, or spend the night at the Old Hancock Hotel with its iconic red façade. And for more fantastic Vermont experiences, Hancock is also only a little over an hour away from Londonderry, a quintessential New England getaway with natural beauty. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Burlington International Airport, located about an hour northwest of Hancock by car.