In The Heart Of The Green Mountains Is Vermont's Idyllic Town Full Of Trails, Paddling, And Cascading Waterfalls
For anyone itching to take exhilarating hikes through the wilderness and splash in crystal clear waters, Vermont is the place to be. One of Vermont's most photographed destinations boasts an awe-inspiring hike, while the state's spectacular glacial Crystal Lake offers pristine beach beauty. And for more woodland strolls and waterfront thrills, head over to Hancock, a quaint hamlet less than an hour's drive south of Montpelier, the state capital. Tucked amidst the undulating slopes of the Green Mountains and with a population of barely 300, this enchanting corner of New England is the perfect place to get away from it all.
Cradled by lush greenery on all sides, stop by Hancock for the day, and you'll be at the doorstep of unforgettable treks to the summit of nearby peaks. There's also the White River, a flowing pattern of bubbling rapids and lazy currents ideal for a fun day of paddling through breathtaking scenery. The picturesque landscape of the Green Mountain National Forest is dotted with hiking trails, fishing spots, and paved roads for winding scenic drives, not to mention tumbling waterfalls between breathtaking gorges. The mountain foliage turns to bright golden hues in the autumn, perfect for leaf peeping and outdoor picnics, while winter brings blankets of snow for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and summer is ideal for lounging by the lakeshore.
After a day of exciting exploration, head back over to Hancock to put your feet up. Grab delicious comfort food for a hearty dinner at the town's local barbecue shop, or spend the night at the Old Hancock Hotel with its iconic red façade. And for more fantastic Vermont experiences, Hancock is also only a little over an hour away from Londonderry, a quintessential New England getaway with natural beauty. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Burlington International Airport, located about an hour northwest of Hancock by car.
Outdoor exploration in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont
Though miles away from the Lone Star State, a short drive west of Hancock is the Texas Falls Recreation Area, a dense patch of woodland hiding scenic vistas. A small bridge near the entrance offers excellent panoramas of Texas Falls, a frothy cascade of water carving its way through a forested gorge. There's also a loop hiking trail that takes you on a moderately challenging jaunt through the ethereal landscape. Bring your furry friends to join you, or find a boulder to climb and bask in the tranquil views. A picnic area nearby means you could even pack a hamper to enjoy refreshments surrounded by nature.
Texas Falls is just on the fringes of the Green Mountain National Forest — make your way further inwards for more amazing adventures. The majestic peaks of the Joseph Battell Wilderness area hide pristine streams for trout fishing. You can also breeze through the rural mountain landscape on a sightseeing drive along the Lincoln Gap Road. More picturesque drives can be found through Middlebury Gap, a scenic highway on Vermont State Route 125 going from Hancock to East Middlebury. For travelers on a tight schedule, Texas Falls is situated along the same route, so you could combine both at once.
Meanwhile, the summer months bring an abundance of sweet fruits to the mountainsides. Head to the Goshen Blueberry Management Area about 25 minutes west of Hancock for a delightful afternoon. Bring a basket and pluck juicy blueberries right off the bush, and you might even come across a few blackberries. You could even set up a few camping chairs to snack on your harvest amidst the peaceful woodlands, or head to the Blueberry Hill Inn just up the road for a scrumptious farmhouse dinner to end the day.
More outdoor adventures around Hancock, Vermont
To spend the day lounging on sandy shores, head to Branbury State Park on the edge of Lake Dunmore, just 30 minutes west of Hancock by car. Bring your bathing suits to jump in the warm water, stick your toes into the sandy beach, and pack a picnic for an al fresco meal on the grassy lawns. Kayak and boat rentals are available to explore the lake scenery, and make sure to bring your fishing rods. The lake is well stocked with rainbow trout, perch, and salmon.
Eager adventurers can set off on some of the picturesque trails within the park, all offering fantastic views as you go. Take the Silver Lake Trail for a short hike up to a peaceful mountain lake of the same name, with an excellent lookout point surrounded by greenery. Pets are welcome on a leash, and keep an eye out for birds. There's also the Falls of Lana Trail, which takes you to breathtaking cascades tumbling through weathered rocks, sure to be an unforgettable hike. For anyone who wants to spend a night beneath the stars, the Moosalamoo Campground nearby offers spacious sites to pitch your tent or park a camper van, with a fire pit for roasting marshmallows (however, there is no running water, so bring your own).
Looking for some historic landmarks? The wilderness surrounding Hancock is dotted with some of Vermont's iconic covered bridges. About 35 minutes east is the Historic Hyde-Kingsbury Covered Bridge, dating to the early 1900s, and only about 20 minutes further is the Historic Cilley Covered Bridge, built in the 1880s. Featuring fantastic exposed beams against a backdrop of rolling countryside, the bridge is a memorable photo spot. Whatever your plans, a trip to Hancock is sure to be heartwarming.