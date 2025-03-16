Vermont's Spectacular Glacial Lake Offers An Adorably Rustic Cottage And Pristine Beachside Beauty

Nestled in the northwest of New England, Vermont is a picturesque state that offers equal amounts of outdoor thrills and sophisticated culture. Where else but Vermont could you find places like Woodstock, a town consistently ranked the most beautiful in America, and the artsy town of Brattleboro? However, it's the northern quarter of the state where you get the most bang for your buck in terms of pure Vermont scenery. And Crystal Lake, with its aptly named waters and stunning surrounding woods, is the perfect place to experience this.

The lake is located in the small village of Barton, which itself is part of a wider region in Vermont known as the Northeast Kingdom. Sandwiched between the Green Mountains and the Connecticut River, the Northeast Kingdom is proud of its rural, farming heritage. Besides one small city, the rest of the NEK is woods, lakes, streams, and small villages. Perfect for outdoor explorers or those looking for a peaceful getaway.

Though rural, visitors to Barton and Crystal Lake won't find it difficult to access. Vermont Route 5 runs along the western shore of Crystal Lake, and it is just over three hours on Interstates 93 and 91 from Boston Logan International Airport. Once you're settled, the scenic beauty and rustic charm of Barton and Crystal Lake cut the best slice of New England life that Vermont has to offer.