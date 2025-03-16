Vermont's Spectacular Glacial Lake Offers An Adorably Rustic Cottage And Pristine Beachside Beauty
Nestled in the northwest of New England, Vermont is a picturesque state that offers equal amounts of outdoor thrills and sophisticated culture. Where else but Vermont could you find places like Woodstock, a town consistently ranked the most beautiful in America, and the artsy town of Brattleboro? However, it's the northern quarter of the state where you get the most bang for your buck in terms of pure Vermont scenery. And Crystal Lake, with its aptly named waters and stunning surrounding woods, is the perfect place to experience this.
The lake is located in the small village of Barton, which itself is part of a wider region in Vermont known as the Northeast Kingdom. Sandwiched between the Green Mountains and the Connecticut River, the Northeast Kingdom is proud of its rural, farming heritage. Besides one small city, the rest of the NEK is woods, lakes, streams, and small villages. Perfect for outdoor explorers or those looking for a peaceful getaway.
Though rural, visitors to Barton and Crystal Lake won't find it difficult to access. Vermont Route 5 runs along the western shore of Crystal Lake, and it is just over three hours on Interstates 93 and 91 from Boston Logan International Airport. Once you're settled, the scenic beauty and rustic charm of Barton and Crystal Lake cut the best slice of New England life that Vermont has to offer.
Enjoy lakefront living at Crystal Lake Cottage
Anyone who visits Crystal Lake is likely to fall in love with its scenery and recreation opportunities. Therefore, it makes sense that you might want to stay for more than a day. Those looking to stick around a little longer are in luck – Crystal Lake State Park has a rustic, waterfront cabin you can rent out for up to a week's worth of lakefront living.
With accommodations for up to 6 people, you and your family or group of friends can spend an entire week enjoying the lakefront and relaxing in this cozy cabin. While you'll need to bring your own bedding, blankets, and pillows, the cabin comes with a bathroom and shower, a full kitchen, a microwave, and electric heat for those chilly Vermont summer nights. A canoe is also available for guests to use.
The cottage is not totally remote. There are neighboring, privately owned cabins, and Main Street in Barton isn't far away. You can sometimes hear music from the town during certain hours, but overall, it is not too intrusive. You can even swing into Barton to visit the Lake House Saloon for some drinks. If you're looking for something more secluded, Grand Isle is the place to visit for a romantic getaway. Though, if you don't mind being closer to a town, Crystal Lake State Park has a beauty all its own.
Swim at Vermont's best beach in Crystal Lake State Park
No sooner do you roll through charming little Barton but you start to see signs for Crystal Lake State Park. The park, at 16.41 acres, is not the largest in Vermont, but it certainly packs a scenic punch. The beach here is so pristine that it was named Vermont's Best Beach in a 2009 edition of Yankee Magazine, which wrote that "this never-crowded park offers clear water and magnificent views."
Open from 10 a.m. to sunset from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Crystal Lake, much like its stunningly beautiful neighbor Lake Willoughby, owes its mirror-like waters to the glaciers that carved it. Three miles long, one mile wide, and over 100 feet deep in places, Crystal Lake is perfect for anyone who dreams of an unspoiled Vermont waterfront. There is a swimming area marked out along the shoreline and amenities like restrooms and changing stations inside the historic bathhouse, which was constructed from locally sourced granite boulders.
Visitors who want to explore the lake a little further are welcome to bring canoes, kayaks, small-engined motorboats, and paddle boards, or rent items for an additional fee. Anglers will enjoy fishing the lake for its abundant smallmouth bass, northern pike, walleye, and numerous species of trout. Back on shore, 40 individual charcoal grills and just under 80 picnic tables make whipping up lunch a breeze.