'Intelligent, Curious' Predators Are Roaming The Streets Of California Cities (And What To Do If You See One)

A predator is slinking around California, much to the delight of residents. Unlike the invasive hybrid pig-boars rampaging through California's wild areas, this animal has been given a warm welcome by humans, maybe too much so. California's native gray fox is thriving, and sightings of this wild animal have increased across the Central Valley. This massive agricultural area stretches more than 400 miles from the Tehachapi Mountains in the south to the Shasta Cascade region, Northern California's "waterfall mecca," with the whole area covering about 20,0000 square miles.

Small and cat-like, the gray fox weighs in at about 10 pounds with a salt-and-pepper coat offset by rusty orange highlights on their ears, neck, and chest. Typically, these animals tend to shy away from humans, preferring to live in forested areas. They are one of the only species of fox known to climb trees, with specially adapted claws perfect for scrambling up trunks and jumping from branch to branch. However, human development has encroached on their habitat, and gray foxes have adapted well to urbanization. So well, in fact, that one particularly bold gray fox sauntered into Modesto's aptly named Fox Pub a few years ago. Since then, wildlife care center workers have noticed over twice as many sightings of the animal in the Modesto area as usual.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife describes foxes as "intelligent, curious" animals that are "at risk of food conditioning or habituation to people." Though they may wander into urban areas, gray foxes are still wild animals and should be treated with caution. So, what should you do if you are lucky enough to encounter one of these creatures?