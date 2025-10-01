Illinois' Small City At The Gateway To Starved Rock State Park Is A Rustic Gem Surrounded By Natural Beauty
The massive metropolis of Chicago may hog all the limelight in Illinois, but sprinkled among its shadows are a bevy of bijou towns set in the wide-open wilds of the Midwest. Case in point: Oglesby. This rustic little getaway serves as the gateway to Starved Rock State Park, one of Illinois' most popular attractions, which welcomed roughly 2.4 million visitors in 2024. The LaSalle County city is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Its natural beauty is staggering — chiseled canyons, rushing streams, cascading waterfalls, vast prairies, and bluffy overlooks are among its many God-given splendors.
With so much to see, it's hard to believe Oglesby is a mere speck on the map, covering just shy of 5 square miles. Founded as a mining hub in the late 1800s, the community is home to about 3,600 residents today. The city's homey, small-town atmosphere is accentuated by a beautiful backdrop of the rustling waters of the Illinois and Vermilion Rivers, which offer more space to explore on the water. Oglesby sits between the charming little Midwest suburb of Naperville and Peoria, one of America's best cities to live, about an hour and a half southwest of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). If you want to stay a while, you can reserve a room at the Best Western or Days Inn by Wyndham in town, both of which boast pretty solid reviews online. Several campgrounds can be found nearby, too, offering a way to soak up the area's natural sights.
Explore the nearby state parks
Oglesby's pride and joy, Starved Rock State Park, sits on the outskirts of town along the snaking Illinois River. Spanning just over 2,600 acres, the wilderness area features more than a dozen moss-covered canyons that were forged thousands upon thousands of years ago by melting glacial waters. Wander among the steep sandstone formations on more than 13 miles of trails. If you want to see the rain-fueled waterfalls, be sure to visit during the wet season, usually from March through May. Starved Rock, the second oldest state park in Illinois, also offers campsites, and its proximity to the river makes it a great launching point if you want to get out on the water.
Matthiessen State Park, Starved Rock State Park's underappreciated neighbor, is also nearby. The recreation area is another popular outdoor space, revered for its striking canyons, prairies, and forestland. "Starved Rock State Park is larger, more celebrated, more visited and more historical than neighboring Matthiessen State Park," one parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor. "But Matthiessen attracts fewer crowds and is more picturesque with grander canyons." You can chase waterfalls in Matthiessen, too. Plus, there are several miles of marked hiking trails and designated paths for mountain bikers, equestrians, and seasonal cross-country skiers.
Buffalo Rock State Park, about a 15-minute drive from Oglesby, sits atop a bluff on the other side of the river from Starved Rock. Although it's on the smaller side, covering about 300 acres, there's still plenty to see. Plop down for a picnic, catch the views from scenic overlooks, and visit the two burly bison — Cocoa and Hope — that call the park home.
Other must-see natural sights in the area
For more water fun, spend an afternoon coasting along the Vermilion River. The 112-mile waterway, a tributary of the Illinois River, runs alongside Matthiessen State Park and is the only whitewater stream in the northern part of the state. If you're up for a challenge, take advantage of the frothy rapids and make a splash on a thrilling rafting excursion. The nearby Vermillion River Rafting company, which offers seasonal rafting trips from May 1 through mid-July, provides a selection of rafts, paddles, and life vests for rent.
If you have your own gear, you can launch a raft, boat, kayak, or canoe from the ramp near Lehigh Memorial Park on the east side of town. For more boating adventures, Split Rock Lake is also just a few miles north of Oglesby. And for more nature views, be sure to stop by the more than 230-acre Margery C. Carlson Nature Preserve on the west bank of the Vermilion River. Keep your eyes peeled for various wildlife, including beaver, red foxes, and deer, along with a variety of flowering native vegetation.