Illinois' Small City At The Gateway To Starved Rock State Park Is A Rustic Gem Surrounded By Natural Beauty

The massive metropolis of Chicago may hog all the limelight in Illinois, but sprinkled among its shadows are a bevy of bijou towns set in the wide-open wilds of the Midwest. Case in point: Oglesby. This rustic little getaway serves as the gateway to Starved Rock State Park, one of Illinois' most popular attractions, which welcomed roughly 2.4 million visitors in 2024. The LaSalle County city is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Its natural beauty is staggering — chiseled canyons, rushing streams, cascading waterfalls, vast prairies, and bluffy overlooks are among its many God-given splendors.

With so much to see, it's hard to believe Oglesby is a mere speck on the map, covering just shy of 5 square miles. Founded as a mining hub in the late 1800s, the community is home to about 3,600 residents today. The city's homey, small-town atmosphere is accentuated by a beautiful backdrop of the rustling waters of the Illinois and Vermilion Rivers, which offer more space to explore on the water. Oglesby sits between the charming little Midwest suburb of Naperville and Peoria, one of America's best cities to live, about an hour and a half southwest of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). If you want to stay a while, you can reserve a room at the Best Western or Days Inn by Wyndham in town, both of which boast pretty solid reviews online. Several campgrounds can be found nearby, too, offering a way to soak up the area's natural sights.