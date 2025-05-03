Starved Rock State Park's Underappreciated Neighbor Is A Surreal Illinois Gem Full Of Canyons And Waterfalls

You may be familiar with Chicago's stunning scenic road trips and the beautiful natural landscape of Starved Rock State Park, but you may not know its equally breathtaking, yet seriously underrated neighbor: Matthiessen State Park. While it may not be as popular as Starved Rock, Matthiessen may actually be a better choice for those looking for a quiet, almost private experience in Illinois' nature. It has many of the same types of views and natural features, like canyons and waterfalls, but without very much competition to see the best spots. While Starved Rock has boardwalks that make it easy to explore the best of what the park has to offer, Matthiessen's more traditional, sometimes tricky trails provide more of a challenge. Expect to cross streams, navigate rocky terrain, and climb up stairs and trails at steep inclines along the way.

The park's name dates back to the late 1800s when Frederick Matthiessen's family, who owned the land, left it to the state to use as a park. Today, it remains mostly untouched, giving visitors the unique opportunity to see a glimpse of the way Illinois used to be and the creatures that still live there. Best of all, the park is completely free to visit, and you can bring your entire family, including your dogs.