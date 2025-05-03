Starved Rock State Park's Underappreciated Neighbor Is A Surreal Illinois Gem Full Of Canyons And Waterfalls
You may be familiar with Chicago's stunning scenic road trips and the beautiful natural landscape of Starved Rock State Park, but you may not know its equally breathtaking, yet seriously underrated neighbor: Matthiessen State Park. While it may not be as popular as Starved Rock, Matthiessen may actually be a better choice for those looking for a quiet, almost private experience in Illinois' nature. It has many of the same types of views and natural features, like canyons and waterfalls, but without very much competition to see the best spots. While Starved Rock has boardwalks that make it easy to explore the best of what the park has to offer, Matthiessen's more traditional, sometimes tricky trails provide more of a challenge. Expect to cross streams, navigate rocky terrain, and climb up stairs and trails at steep inclines along the way.
The park's name dates back to the late 1800s when Frederick Matthiessen's family, who owned the land, left it to the state to use as a park. Today, it remains mostly untouched, giving visitors the unique opportunity to see a glimpse of the way Illinois used to be and the creatures that still live there. Best of all, the park is completely free to visit, and you can bring your entire family, including your dogs.
Spots in Matthiessen State Park that you won't want to miss
Matthiessen State Park is more than twice the size of New York City's Central Park (which is the best tourist attraction in America), so there's plenty to keep you occupied on a trip. However, there are a few special places you won't want to miss on your travels. Make sure to hike the Lower Dells Trail. You'll see impressive mossy layers of rock cliff rising up on either side and hear the sounds of rushing waterfalls along the way. This trail connects to the Upper Loop as well, which features even more beautiful waterfalls, so if you have the time, consider doing both.
If you plan your trip for the summer, you're in for a treat. The park has fields of sunflowers, which bloom in mid-July and early August. If you're planning to spend a whole day exploring the park, you're going to want something to eat along the way, but you don't have to limit yourself to trail mix. Stop by the nearby neighborly city of Ottawa, pick up some tasty fries and a gourmet grilled cheese from the Cheese Shop, and consider taking them to the Dells Area for a picnic. There's no need to haul in water with you — just refill your bottle at the fountains by the picnic tables.
How to visit Matthiessen State Park
Matthiessen State Park is an easy day trip from the heart of Chicago. All you need to do is drive around 1.5 hours on I-80 West, and you'll be there. You'll find parking available in paved lots. Because there is no fee to enter the park, you don't have to enter at any specific place — just park and head straight in.
If you're hoping to get an early start on the trails by spending the night, you're probably going to want to reserve a campsite at Starved Rock State Park Campground, which is only five minutes away. Be prepared — these spots fill up fast! If you have the time, your best bet is to reserve a full six months in advance when the sites become available. While there technically is a campground at Matthiessen State Park, it's only intended for horses and their riders.