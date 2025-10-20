Nestled Between Bend And Redmond Is Oregon's Idyllic Luxury Resort With Golfing, Spas, And Fine Dining

Juniper Preserve in Bend doesn't whisper wellness at you — it grabs you by the hand, guides you into Central Oregon's otherworldly high desert, and says, "Here, try this." Premium golf courses? Yes. A spa so fresh it feels like it invented relaxation? Absolutely. Heated pools with slides because grown-ups deserve cannonballs too? Of course. The Cascade Mountain Range leans in as you sip Oregon wine at sunset, nudges you awake on morning hikes, and laughs with you when you lose your golf ball in the wind. Call it a preserve, call it a playground, call it the reset button you didn't know you needed.

Set on 640 acres amid the world's second-largest juniper forest, this tranquil haven provides guests with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the serene landscape while enjoying top-tier accommodations and services. Juniper Preserve is a luxurious resort that offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty, thoughtful touches, and unparalleled relaxation.

Accommodations at Juniper Preserve are designed with comfort and elegance in mind. Guests can choose from the contemporary Juniper Lodge, which offers spacious rooms with panoramic views, or opt for the privacy of vacation rentals that cater to families or groups seeking a more secluded experience. Each space offers a restful landing spot after days of discovery. Whether you're visiting for a weekend, a special event, or a longer vacation, Juniper Preserve offers a sanctuary where the wilderness feels polished without losing its edge. With amazing amenities, sweeping scenery, and attentive service, you get the full Central Oregon experience.