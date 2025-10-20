Nestled Between Bend And Redmond Is Oregon's Idyllic Luxury Resort With Golfing, Spas, And Fine Dining
Juniper Preserve in Bend doesn't whisper wellness at you — it grabs you by the hand, guides you into Central Oregon's otherworldly high desert, and says, "Here, try this." Premium golf courses? Yes. A spa so fresh it feels like it invented relaxation? Absolutely. Heated pools with slides because grown-ups deserve cannonballs too? Of course. The Cascade Mountain Range leans in as you sip Oregon wine at sunset, nudges you awake on morning hikes, and laughs with you when you lose your golf ball in the wind. Call it a preserve, call it a playground, call it the reset button you didn't know you needed.
Set on 640 acres amid the world's second-largest juniper forest, this tranquil haven provides guests with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the serene landscape while enjoying top-tier accommodations and services. Juniper Preserve is a luxurious resort that offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty, thoughtful touches, and unparalleled relaxation.
Accommodations at Juniper Preserve are designed with comfort and elegance in mind. Guests can choose from the contemporary Juniper Lodge, which offers spacious rooms with panoramic views, or opt for the privacy of vacation rentals that cater to families or groups seeking a more secluded experience. Each space offers a restful landing spot after days of discovery. Whether you're visiting for a weekend, a special event, or a longer vacation, Juniper Preserve offers a sanctuary where the wilderness feels polished without losing its edge. With amazing amenities, sweeping scenery, and attentive service, you get the full Central Oregon experience.
Tee, taste, and tranquility at Juniper Preserve
The spirit of play runs deep at Juniper Preserve's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. It delivers a unique "desert-style" experience with strategy-rich fairways, seamless transitions, and putting surfaces that demand your focus, all set among lava rock outcroppings. The Tom Fazio Championship Course raises the bar with rolling fairways, sculpted greens, dramatic water features, and its signature 8th hole with a jaw-dropping 45-foot canyon and 60,000-year-old lava tube. The resort also has an academy with indoor and outdoor learning spaces, as well as a custom club fitting studio. Whether you're chasing your personal best or just swinging for fun, you'll have everything you need for a great day on the course.
Beyond the greens, Juniper Preserve delights with its crown jewel, the Juniper Spa. Treatments here borrow from nature's wisdom, from warm stone massages to luminous facials crafted with organic products. Saunas, hot tubs, and guided practices like breath work and sound baths add to the sense of renewal. Every detail is designed to leave you lighter, calmer, and fully restored. It's a place where wellness doesn't feel prescribed — it feels personal. At Juniper Preserve, downtime looks like jacuzzis, barrel saunas, cabanas, and pools with mountain views, while playtime might mean pickleball rallies and bike tours.
Dining at Juniper Preserve is a culinary adventure that rivals the beauty of the surrounding area. The resort's restaurants celebrate Pacific Northwest-inspired flavors, bringing locally sourced ingredients to every plate. From foraged greens to richly flavored entrees, each dish feels thoughtful, seasonal, and unmistakably rooted in place. Trailhead Poolside Grill keeps it relaxed with a menu perfect for post-golf lunches or casual afternoons by the water, while Iris offers an elevated fine dining experience where every course is a masterpiece. Whether sipping a cocktail at the Coyote Lounge or fueling up post-swing at Grill on the Green, guests can taste the region's richness in every bite.
Planning your visit to Juniper Preserve
If you're winding your way through Central Oregon's Cascade Mountains on a scenic road trip, Juniper Preserve makes for an idyllic extended pit stop along the way. With a simple day pass, you can pull in, stretch out by a heated pool, slip into the hot tub, rent a shady cabana, and let someone else handle the snacks and drinks. Because sometimes a few hours of resort living and soaking in the views is all you need before hitting the highway again. Of course, you could always spend a night or two in one of the cozy suites — as an added bonus, the resort is also pet friendly.
For out-of-state visitors, Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) is the closest major airport, situated about 35 minutes from the resort. From RDM, you can rent a car and follow Highway 97 South to Pronghorn Club Drive, where the resort is located. Alternatively, Portland International Airport (PDX) is about a three-hour drive northwest of Bend — a paradise for food lovers and outdoor adventurers alike — also conveniently situated near the resort. The resort offers on-site transportation services to enhance your stay. Just remember, you'll need to book transportation services at least 48 hours ahead, since scheduling runs on availability. No matter where your journey begins, Juniper Preserve sets the tone for a relaxing and adventurous stay in this wildly underrated part of the state.