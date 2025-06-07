Oregon's Otherworldly High Desert With Unmatched Hiking Trails Is Just Outside Of Bend

The trails through the wilderness are often sandy and hot (as you might expect in the desert), but for hikers eager to explore the badlands, it's a wonderland. This area is also tremendously popular for adventurous dogs, which are allowed to be off-leash in some areas, so expect to see furry friends along the way. If you're looking for somewhere to start your journey through the wilderness, consider the Ancient Juniper Trail. It only takes most hikers a little over an hour to walk the entire loop. If you were to encounter any other hikers and their dogs in the badlands, it would be on this beloved trail, but you never have to worry about fighting crowds here. The trail is sandy and often exposed to the desert sun, but the views of the towering junipers, some of which are more than 1,000 years old, are worth it.

If you're looking for a little more of a challenge, try a three-hour loop made up of the Sand Lily, Mazama Ash, and the Flatiron Rock trails. Near the fascinating Flatiron Rock, you'll walk along the sand path between tall, natural rock walls, creating a network of caves and passages to explore. There is sagebrush growing all around the wilderness, but you'll find a lot around this area in particular, and you'll notice its distinctive scent as you walk.