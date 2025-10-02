Tucked Between Charlotte And Wilmington Is A Quaint North Carolina Gem With A Thriving Arts Community

If you're looking for sights to see and destinations worth stopping at while traveling through North Carolina, there's no better way to immerse yourself in history and culture than by visiting the small towns that dot the state. In Wadesboro, you're treated to a charming community featuring local boutiques and antique shops, a thriving arts scene, and a nature hotspot, Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge. Its proximity to Charlotte (only an hour away) makes it a great day trip. It can also be one of the laidback stops on your way to the more popular coastal cities of North Carolina, like Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations in 2025.

The town was founded in 1783 and originally named New Town, but was later renamed to honor Colonel Thomas Wade, a war patriot. Wadesboro is rich in history that's kept alive by the many historic buildings, especially in historical Uptown Wadesboro. You can also visit the oldest house in town, the Boggan-Hammond House, which has been turned into a museum.

Art lovers will love a tour of Wadesboro; the Anson County Arts Council focuses on keeping the local arts alive and offers information on upcoming events. Wadesboro is also surrounded by nature, with a variety of parks and green spaces within the town. At City Pond, you can rent a boat and spend the day boating and fishing on the municipal lake. Or head to City Park or Little Park for walking trails, sports courts, and playgrounds for the little ones.