Tucked Between Charlotte And Wilmington Is A Quaint North Carolina Gem With A Thriving Arts Community
If you're looking for sights to see and destinations worth stopping at while traveling through North Carolina, there's no better way to immerse yourself in history and culture than by visiting the small towns that dot the state. In Wadesboro, you're treated to a charming community featuring local boutiques and antique shops, a thriving arts scene, and a nature hotspot, Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge. Its proximity to Charlotte (only an hour away) makes it a great day trip. It can also be one of the laidback stops on your way to the more popular coastal cities of North Carolina, like Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations in 2025.
The town was founded in 1783 and originally named New Town, but was later renamed to honor Colonel Thomas Wade, a war patriot. Wadesboro is rich in history that's kept alive by the many historic buildings, especially in historical Uptown Wadesboro. You can also visit the oldest house in town, the Boggan-Hammond House, which has been turned into a museum.
Art lovers will love a tour of Wadesboro; the Anson County Arts Council focuses on keeping the local arts alive and offers information on upcoming events. Wadesboro is also surrounded by nature, with a variety of parks and green spaces within the town. At City Pond, you can rent a boat and spend the day boating and fishing on the municipal lake. Or head to City Park or Little Park for walking trails, sports courts, and playgrounds for the little ones.
Discover the arts scene, boutiques, and antiques in Wadesboro
A hidden gem for any patron of the arts is the Ansonia Theatre, which hit a milestone 100 years in 2025. The theater, considered to be "the jewel of Anson County," began as a vaudeville theater that could seat up to 500 people. Throughout the years, it has played silent movies and talkies. It was eventually renovated and donated to the Anson County Arts Council in 1995. Nowadays, you can see live theater and musicals.
Aside from the historic theater, some galleries and pottery studios feature local artists in the area. The gallery by the Arts Council is also right next door, with works of local artists on display. Visit Granny Hollow Pottery, where local and handmade stoneware become keepsakes. Its focus is on providing quality and beautiful pieces that can still be used in day-to-day life. Though it isn't as known for its antiques as other North Carolina towns, such as Waynesville, which is full of eclectic shops, Wadesboro still has its fair share of boutiques and stores that sell collectibles perfect for a one-of-a-kind souvenir. Head to Price's Place for all things quirky and vintage, as well as pottery items made by the owner himself. Lord George Anson Antiques is another hidden gem that you need to visit. Explore five rooms that highlight Southern and architectural antiques, with merchandise ranging from furniture and dinnerware to books and art.
More things to do in the area
It would be remiss to visit Wadesboro without checking out Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is the place to go to reconnect with nature, with an expanse of 8,500 acres and an abundance of wildlife. Pee Dee lets you explore a diverse landscape centered in its home along the Pee Dee River. You'll find bottomland hardwood forests, pine forests, wetlands, and more. In its heart, it also focuses on wildlife conservation and provides a home to migratory birds. Bird watchers would love the refuge, as fall and winter see more than 10,000 birds, mostly mallards, ring-necked ducks, and wood ducks. Other activities visitors can enjoy on the refuge include fishing, paddling, wildlife watching, and photography. Further north, about 30 minutes from Wadesboro, you can find more outdoor adventure in Uwharrie National Forest, where you can explore one of America's oldest mountain ranges.
Wondering where to bunk down in town? Though there are hotels and motels available, try spending the night at one of the bed and breakfasts housed in historic homes. The Dream Inn is a 1910 house featuring Victorian architecture and only three rooms. The town is accessible via Highway 74, and it's a quick getaway from other North Carolina destinations like Fayetteville or Wilmington. These cities also have airports where you can fly in, then rent a car for easier exploration.