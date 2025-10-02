A Best-Kept Colorado Secret Is This River Valley With Mountain Access, Unmatched Drives, And Renowned Recreation

Offering more than 60 miles of water access in the south-central part of Colorado is a remote river valley that can get overlooked, but is a contender for that ever-growing list of the best Colorado destinations to visit. The Conejos River Valley is home to scenic hiking trails, mountain access, white water rafting, and calm waters for anglers. There are even camping sites and guest ranches like Rainbow Trout Ranch along its shores, making it one of the most user-friendly river valleys in the west.

The Conejos River Valley was carved by its namesake river. The Conejos River stretches nearly 93 miles, partially through the Rio Grande National Forest, and serves as a tributary to the Rio Grande itself. Fittingly, this waterway begins just north of the New Mexico border in south-central Colorado near the town of Conejos.

The shores of the Conejos River provide easy access to its waters. Its navigability attracts fans of fly-fishing from around the country and, while several types of fish swim in its waters, trout is the most common. But the beauty of the Conejos River Valley isn't just for those who are looking to fish. There are plenty of outdoor recreation options for everyone.