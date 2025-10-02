A Best-Kept Colorado Secret Is This River Valley With Mountain Access, Unmatched Drives, And Renowned Recreation
Offering more than 60 miles of water access in the south-central part of Colorado is a remote river valley that can get overlooked, but is a contender for that ever-growing list of the best Colorado destinations to visit. The Conejos River Valley is home to scenic hiking trails, mountain access, white water rafting, and calm waters for anglers. There are even camping sites and guest ranches like Rainbow Trout Ranch along its shores, making it one of the most user-friendly river valleys in the west.
The Conejos River Valley was carved by its namesake river. The Conejos River stretches nearly 93 miles, partially through the Rio Grande National Forest, and serves as a tributary to the Rio Grande itself. Fittingly, this waterway begins just north of the New Mexico border in south-central Colorado near the town of Conejos.
The shores of the Conejos River provide easy access to its waters. Its navigability attracts fans of fly-fishing from around the country and, while several types of fish swim in its waters, trout is the most common. But the beauty of the Conejos River Valley isn't just for those who are looking to fish. There are plenty of outdoor recreation options for everyone.
White water rafting, camping, and scenic drives
Thanks to the shallow waters of the Conejos River, river rafting has gained popularity here. The most popular area for this is near the Platoro Reservoir, a manmade lake sitting behind the Platoro Dam. When the dam was completed in 1951, tourist attractions soon followed. Boats of all kinds now tour the Conejos River from this point throughout the summer. However, the best time to boat here is in April and May. It's also easy to find solitude along the waterway, and areas upstream of the Platoro Reservoir are said to have fewer tourists.
Colorado is known for some of the most scenic mountain roads, which makes getting to the waters of the Conejo River Valley just as exciting as a white-water adventure. Driving to the valley from the tiny city of Antonito, Colorado, 125 miles north of Albuquerque International Airport in New Mexico, provides glimpses of The Pinnacles, expansive meadows and inspiring cliffs. If you're looking to spend more than a day in the scenic expanse of this river valley, camping options of all types are readily available.
The Conejos River Campground in Antonito is within walking distance of the river's shores and is open May 1 to September 30. Guides can provide day trip opportunities along the river or to nearby historic towns. Similar to Arizona's Verde Canyon Railroad that offers stunning desert scenery, the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad offers more rustic scenic rides between Colorado and New Mexico through the Conejos Valley throughout the year.