Arizona's Affordable Gem Is A Train Ride Through Stunning Clarksdale Desert Scenery And Natural Wonders

Railroads and the United States' West are paired together and cemented in the country's history books and Hollywood movies. But what may feel like a distant, out-of-reach experience of the past is very much accessible. That's thanks to the Verde Canyon Railroad, which offers four-hour, 40-mile trips through its namesake and historic canyon in the center of Arizona.

If sightseeing is your goal when visiting the West, then this railway in Clarksdale is the best ticket in town and is just one of many of America's once-thriving railroad cities now offering destination experiences. The Verde Canyon Railway follows the Verde River, a protected corridor that passes through ancient Native American ruins, massive pillars of red rock, and a manmade tunnel stretching 734 feet through a mountain. Views of the stunning vista are available in climate-controlled cars, complete with comfortable couches that allow you to take in the scenery any time of year through expansive, panoramic windows. There are open-air spaces available as well, allowing you unobstructed views of the Southwestern landscape that change with every curve of the railway.

While the historic FP7 locomotive engine pulls you along the railroad, you can enjoy the charcuterie tray and sparkling wine or cider included with your ticket. If you desire more refreshments, adult beverages and snacks are available and delivered directly to your seat. You can even enjoy the lunch you purchased at Copper Spike Café before embarking on your trip.