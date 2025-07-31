Arizona's Affordable Gem Is A Train Ride Through Stunning Clarksdale Desert Scenery And Natural Wonders
Railroads and the United States' West are paired together and cemented in the country's history books and Hollywood movies. But what may feel like a distant, out-of-reach experience of the past is very much accessible. That's thanks to the Verde Canyon Railroad, which offers four-hour, 40-mile trips through its namesake and historic canyon in the center of Arizona.
If sightseeing is your goal when visiting the West, then this railway in Clarksdale is the best ticket in town and is just one of many of America's once-thriving railroad cities now offering destination experiences. The Verde Canyon Railway follows the Verde River, a protected corridor that passes through ancient Native American ruins, massive pillars of red rock, and a manmade tunnel stretching 734 feet through a mountain. Views of the stunning vista are available in climate-controlled cars, complete with comfortable couches that allow you to take in the scenery any time of year through expansive, panoramic windows. There are open-air spaces available as well, allowing you unobstructed views of the Southwestern landscape that change with every curve of the railway.
While the historic FP7 locomotive engine pulls you along the railroad, you can enjoy the charcuterie tray and sparkling wine or cider included with your ticket. If you desire more refreshments, adult beverages and snacks are available and delivered directly to your seat. You can even enjoy the lunch you purchased at Copper Spike Café before embarking on your trip.
Wildly adventurous but very accessible
The Verde Canyon Railroad feels far removed from civilization, yet it sits just 20 miles southwest of Sedona, recently christened the "most mindful travel destination" in the world. Since most major airlines fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, about 100 miles directly south of the railroad's depot, the natural beauty of the American West remains very accessible. To extend your stay, consider a number of accommodations available near Verde Canyon, including Chavez Crossing, a year-round Sedona campground nestled in Arizona's mesmerizing Red Rock District, 23 miles away.
Prices to experience the Verde Canyon Railroad vary, depending on the package purchased and the time of year. Tickets for an indoor seat and unlimited access to an open-air viewing car start at $129 per person at the time of writing. If you opt for the private caboose charter that seats six adults, the total price is $1,200 for the entire party. Those wanting to ride along in the locomotive will pay $350 for the experience.
The railroad offers a variety of special seasonal events as well. From May to September, the Grape Train Escape features a wine tasting event, starting at $175 per person. The very popular Saturday Starlight Tour is available from May to October, and those tickets are $139. Beer lovers can enjoy Ales on Rails in September and October for $139; and beginning in late November, guests can board the Magical Christmas Journey, an hour-long train ride celebrating the festive season. Seasonal events and ticket prices are all available on the railroad's website.