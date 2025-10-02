Just Over An Hour From Philadelphia Is A New Jersey Gem With Historic Charm And Vibrant Fall Foliage
Philadelphia residents have their pick of fall foliage destinations within easy reach of the City of Brotherly Love. Travel + Leisure and Forbes chose nearby Bucks County as a top destination in autumn, featuring orchard tours and seasonal food traditions from pick-your-own apples to pumpkin ice cream. And the gorgeous Pocono Mountains north of the city are alive with fall colors and festivities, including a selection of fall foliage-themed train rides. But another lesser-known but easy-to-reach getaway awaits across the state border, just over an hour from Philly — the old sea captain's village of Mauricetown, New Jersey.
While the name (pronounced "Morristown") may not be familiar to many travelers, Philadelphians regularly drive past it during summer on their way to coastal destinations like Cape May and Stone Harbor. When the trees start changing from green to yellow, orange, and red, it's the perfect time to prioritize a stop in Mauricetown for a stroll through the historic downtown and along the nature trails of the Maurice River Bluffs Preserve.
Discover the nautical history of Mauricetown
The town, founded by Swedish settlers, dates back to 1730, though it wasn't named Mauricetown — a reference to the Maurice River that flows beside it — until many decades later. In the mid- to late-19th century, the town's boatyard was ground zero for a busy shipbuilding industry, with local laborers helping to construct boats that eventually set sail from New England to South America and the West Indies.
Today, you can walk past the elegant Victorian houses that were once the homes of sea captains, and see the Mariners' Memorial Window, dedicated to sailors lost at sea, inside the Mauricetown M.E. Church. Stop into the Mauricetown Historical Society to learn more about the town's maritime past (open select Sundays, or on a private tour — contact the historical society to arrange). If you love the historic charm of Mauricetown, check out this cozy road trip highlighting seaside towns and historic harbors in New England.
Plan your fall foliage getaway
After exploring the city's historic center, head to the Maurice River Bluffs Preserve, a hilly 500-acre refuge just 5 miles north of town (about a seven-minute drive). Enjoy the changing colors of autumn as you wander along 6 miles of wooded trails lined with natural habitats for migrating songbirds and birds of prey, including bald eagles. Mountain bikers have their own 6-mile trail to explore (no hikers allowed) that passes through freshwater marshes and forests. Note that in 2025, peak fall foliage is expected in New Jersey in mid-October.
Since Mauricetown doesn't have any hotels, it's more convenient to stay in Millville, close to the Maurice River Bluffs Preserve and about 20 minutes from Mauricetown. There are several chain hotels to choose from, including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Vineland Millville and Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Millville Vineland.
Nearby dining options include the colorful Wildflower Vegan Cafe, open for breakfast and lunch, and the lively Brunis Breakfast & Burgers. Philadelphia and its international airport are an hour's drive away from Mauricetown, and you'll want a car to explore the area.