Just Over An Hour From Philadelphia Is A New Jersey Gem With Historic Charm And Vibrant Fall Foliage

Philadelphia residents have their pick of fall foliage destinations within easy reach of the City of Brotherly Love. Travel + Leisure and Forbes chose nearby Bucks County as a top destination in autumn, featuring orchard tours and seasonal food traditions from pick-your-own apples to pumpkin ice cream. And the gorgeous Pocono Mountains north of the city are alive with fall colors and festivities, including a selection of fall foliage-themed train rides. But another lesser-known but easy-to-reach getaway awaits across the state border, just over an hour from Philly — the old sea captain's village of Mauricetown, New Jersey.

While the name (pronounced "Morristown") may not be familiar to many travelers, Philadelphians regularly drive past it during summer on their way to coastal destinations like Cape May and Stone Harbor. When the trees start changing from green to yellow, orange, and red, it's the perfect time to prioritize a stop in Mauricetown for a stroll through the historic downtown and along the nature trails of the Maurice River Bluffs Preserve.