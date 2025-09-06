Pennsylvania's Top Fall Foliage Destination Is A County Getaway Offering Orchard Tours And Autumn Flavors
Every year, as summer ends and autumn pokes its head around the corner, there are mixed feelings of melancholy and excitement, with the shorter, darker days making way for cozy nights in and eclectic fall celebrations. Fall is known for spooky season, and is a great time to check out the many cities in the United States that are perfect for a Halloween vacation, but it also brings new shades to landscapes with a palette of warm colors. As many trees begin to experience this yearly transformation, fall foliage becomes a seasonal outdoor event, with nature putting on one of its best shows. Pennsylvania tops the list of states with fall foliage worth seeing, and its mountain region will have you discovering why. But if you want to tell your friends that you have visited the ultimate spot for autumn leaves, you need to head to Bucks County.
Located around 45 miles from Philadelphia (and about a 90-minute drive from the airport, if you're flying in), Bucks County has been recognized as the best place for fall foliage by outlets such as Travel + Leisure and Forbes. The perfect blend of sugar maples, black cherries, poplars, and various oaks creates an awe-inspiring spectacle of oranges, yellows, and reds. Thanks to picturesque villages and local festivals, many visitors ditch the big cities for the Pennsylvania countryside, inspired by leaf-peeping getaways. Bucks County is well known for its covered bridges, adding a romantic touch to the autumn leaves that perch on their roofs. Don't miss out on a one-of-a-kind experience by swaying through the scenic landscape of Bucks County on board the famed carriages of the New Hope Railroad, where you'll be whisked away on a 90-minute round trip leaving from the 1891 Witch's Hat Train Station.
Fruit picking and autumn fun in Bucks County's orchards
The "Keystone State" is among the best places for apple picking on the East coast, and while Markleysburg is Pennsylvania's peaceful retreat with wild blueberries, mountain air, and small-town charm, Bucks County has a variety of you-pick days at lush orchards spread across the area, too. Solebury Orchards, open for fruit picking in summer and autumn, offers everything from juicy apples to plump peaches to blueberries, along with other products such as apple sauce and cider.
If you're a sucker for succulent, heart-shaped strawberries, Bucks County is the perfect destination for your fruit picking. Many farmers are happy for you to come over and visit their property — just ring ahead so they know you're coming and can advise you. Brumbaugh's Farm opens its doors in June for pick-your-own strawberries, while Shady Brook Farm hosts harvesting, a farm market, and live music events. As autumn approaches, be sure to visit the farm during FallFest for some fun Halloween-themed entertainment, including light shows, bonfires, and a pumpkin patch. Similarly, Hellerick's Family Farm is home to the Fall Harvest Festival, where you can collect flowers, pumpkins, and fruit, and enjoy family-friendly activities, including pumpkin rolling, playground slides, and a petting farm.
Pumpkin-based food and autumn recipes abound
As the air gets crispy and the evenings turn brisk, warm comfort food is what we seek. Bucks County doesn't disappoint and provides autumn flavors to titillate your palate. Mornings — and maybe afternoons, why not? — are for pumpkin spiced lattes, a coffee drink made with classic fall flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg, which you can sip at Amsterdam Coffee Bar. Here, desserts are handmade and plant-based, including pumpkin muffins and pumpkin bread. Should you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, head to Haasis Bakery, where you'll be in for a treat: pumpkin cupcakes. Established in 1899, the bakery is 100% gluten- and dye-free, which will give you zero excuse not to stop by.
Caramel apples are a staple in American fall food traditions, conjuring up fond childhood memories. Styer Orchard is popular for its you-pick days and handpicked apples coated in gooey caramel. And once you are in the area, why not give pumpkin ice cream a try at Shady Book Farm?
Fall in the region is about more than just sweet treats, though. The historic Piper Tavern will comfort you with its cozy, peppery snapper soup au sherry, which can be accompanied by tender filet or shrimp and scallop scampi. Or head to Sprig & Vine to taste their new seasonal menu serving sweet potato and black-eyed pea cakes. Ever heard of pumpkin wine? Bishop Estate is renowned for its smashing pumpkin wine crafted with pumpkins, sugar, and spices, which is served cold with a cinnamon sugar coating.