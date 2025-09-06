Pennsylvania's Top Fall Foliage Destination Is A County Getaway Offering Orchard Tours And Autumn Flavors

Every year, as summer ends and autumn pokes its head around the corner, there are mixed feelings of melancholy and excitement, with the shorter, darker days making way for cozy nights in and eclectic fall celebrations. Fall is known for spooky season, and is a great time to check out the many cities in the United States that are perfect for a Halloween vacation, but it also brings new shades to landscapes with a palette of warm colors. As many trees begin to experience this yearly transformation, fall foliage becomes a seasonal outdoor event, with nature putting on one of its best shows. Pennsylvania tops the list of states with fall foliage worth seeing, and its mountain region will have you discovering why. But if you want to tell your friends that you have visited the ultimate spot for autumn leaves, you need to head to Bucks County.

Located around 45 miles from Philadelphia (and about a 90-minute drive from the airport, if you're flying in), Bucks County has been recognized as the best place for fall foliage by outlets such as Travel + Leisure and Forbes. The perfect blend of sugar maples, black cherries, poplars, and various oaks creates an awe-inspiring spectacle of oranges, yellows, and reds. Thanks to picturesque villages and local festivals, many visitors ditch the big cities for the Pennsylvania countryside, inspired by leaf-peeping getaways. Bucks County is well known for its covered bridges, adding a romantic touch to the autumn leaves that perch on their roofs. Don't miss out on a one-of-a-kind experience by swaying through the scenic landscape of Bucks County on board the famed carriages of the New Hope Railroad, where you'll be whisked away on a 90-minute round trip leaving from the 1891 Witch's Hat Train Station.