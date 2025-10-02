'The Biggest Little Town In West Texas' Is A Historic Gateway To Guadalupe Mountains National Park

West Texas is much more than just a sparse desert landscape with underrated, scenic Texas towns like Marfa spread throughout the area. It's home to Guadalupe Mountains National Park, one of two national parks in the massive state, as well as the gateway town of Van Horn. If you're planning to visit Guadalupe Mountains National Park, there's no better place than Van Horn to use as your home base.

Located on Interstate 10, about an hour drive south of the park's Pine Springs Visitor Center, Van Horn has long welcomed travelers passing through on their journeys west or east. Before the interstate highway system was built, Van Horn sprouted up as a railroad town along the Texas and Pacific Railway in the late 1800s. Notably, it's located about five miles from the border between the Central and Mountain Time Zones, with a sign calling out the switch to Mountain Time on the side of the road as you're driving west, making it the westernmost settlement in the U.S. to observe Central Time.

As the county seat and biggest city in Culberson County, Van Horn houses the Culberson County Airport, though you won't be able to fly in here via passenger aircraft. You'll have to fly into El Paso International Airport, about an hour and 40 minutes away, and rent a car from there. Once you arrive in Van Horn, take your pick from the quaint roadside inns and motels, including the picturesque Hotel El Capitan, to rest up before your Guadalupe Mountains adventure.