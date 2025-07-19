One Of Texas' Most Breathtaking Mountain Getaways Is Somehow One Of The Least-Crowded National Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With almost 100 state and national parks in Texas, visitors are spoiled for choice, yet one massive national park remains comparatively unexplored, welcoming approximately 220,000 visitors per year. Tucked away in the far western corner of the Lone Star State, Guadalupe Mountains National Park encompasses an astounding 86,416 acres. Here, rock formations rise over the Chihuahuan Desert's rugged plateaus, and 80 miles of backcountry trails wind deep into the Guadalupe Mountains. It's a hiker's paradise where geological formations take center stage, and marveling at the raw scenery is the number one activity.

200 million years ago, an extensive tropical reef covered the area now occupied by the park. Over time, the seawater evaporated and the land rose, creating the imposing Guadalupe Mountains. It's not the kind of place you'd stumble upon. Instead, a trip to Guadalupe Mountains National Park takes planning and the understanding that you won't be able to see everything. Start at the Frijole Ranch Museum, where you'll gain valuable insight about the American West. Next, head to the Pine Springs Visitor Center to check with the rangers about trail conditions. This is especially important during the summer months when flash floods sweep through the lowlands.

Both the visitor center and the ranch are easily accessible from U.S. Route 62, about 110 miles east of El Paso, home to the closest major airport — El Paso International Airport (ELP). There's no convenient public transportation to the park; however, scenic vista points along U.S. Route 62 make self-driving an enjoyable option.