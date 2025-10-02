California's Rustic Mountain Gem Is A Quaint Town That Offers An Old-School Train Ride Through The Redwoods

For a trip that swaps California's buzzing beach towns where surfing first came to America for giant trees and a quiet mountain vibe, you might look to the quaint town of Felton. In the Santa Cruz Mountains, you will find this town inside the San Lorenzo Valley (about a 7-mile drive from Santa Cruz). The town's scenery is surrounded by redwood trees and the San Lorenzo River flows right through the valley. The downtown is compact, with local businesses in rustic buildings that fit the woodsy aesthetic, and the residential parts of town are a blend of mountain cabins and cozy homes. The history of Felton is an attraction of its own, as it's tied to the old logging businesses that you can still see in the town's character and main attractions.

A major draw is Roaring Camp Railroads, which operates historic trains from a station made to look like an 1880s logging town. You can actually ride these trains, including the Redwood Forest Steam Train, which is a 75-minute roundtrip adventure. The engines used for this trip are some of the oldest and most completely preserved steam locomotives currently running passenger service in the United States. Your ride starts at the rustic depot and travels over a narrow track (known as a narrow-gauge) and up steep California hills through groves of giant redwood trees to the top of Bear Mountain. To soak in the crisp NorCal weather, the passenger cars are open-air, which gives you a great view of the canopies and the impressive tree trunks. You will hear the powerful sound and see the steam from the Shay and Heisler locomotives (a memorable part of the trip) and you can also learn about how logging work was done back in the day.