The Useful But Gross Hotel Item Every Traveler Should Avoid Touching

There are plenty of gross spots in a hotel room you shouldn't be touching. The comforter is often washed less than you'd hope, the room phone carries more germs than you'd think, and the carpet is questionable at best. But there's one item many guests don't think twice about: the welcome booklet or information cards in the room.

These guides usually sit on the desk or bedside table, filled with details about hotel services, dining options, or local attractions. It is one of the hotel room items you should avoid, but what could possibly be the problem with something so unoffensive? Well, they're handled by countless guests and are almost never properly sanitized. Unlike fresh sheets or cleaned bathrooms, paper materials are easy to slip under the radar when housekeeping prepares a room for the next visitor. That means the next time you flip through a hotel's welcome pack, you could be picking up more than just dinner recommendations.

They seem harmless and actually helpful, but did you know that welcome booklets are often among the most-touched items in a room? Guests pick them up after checking in, browse them while eating, or use them to decide where to head for dinner. Each of those touches leaves behind bacteria and germs that remain long after the previous guest has checked out. And these could easily go months (or longer) without being cleaned or replaced.