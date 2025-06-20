The Best Way To Disinfect Your Airplane Seat In 10 Steps

When it comes to air travel, there's not much that's truly under your control as a passenger. You can't control whether you're seated next to an armrest hog or if there's a completely out-of-pocket child kicking your seat from behind any more than you can prevent your flight from getting delayed for some bizarre reason. But one thing you absolutely can control is how clean your seat is.

And those seats can get pretty gnarly, as evidenced by the many air travelers who have shared their dirty seat wipe pics on Reddit. Venting their frustrations in a post on r/AlaskaAirlines, one user lamented, "Just wiped down my headrest and seat back of my chair... I don't think this plane has been cleaned since it was built. So happy this is what I paid several hundred dollars to sit on!!"

But if the pandemic taught the world anything about sanitation, it's that taking a few moments to wipe everything down is a low-effort, high-reward venture. Because no one wants to touch sticky mystery substances on their way to catch a dream cruise, we combed the internet for frequent fliers' best advice on seat cleaning. You don't necessarily have to complete every item on this list, but it certainly can't hurt — and you may just be performing a public service for the next few passengers to inherit your seat.