The Top 5 Worst Cyberattacks To Ever Hit Airports

Cyberattacks are like boogeymen that can strike anywhere, anytime, but which few people can foresee or understand. At least, that's how they appear from the outside. It's actually well-known amongst cybersecurity circles how vulnerable aviation and air-related sectors are to attack. Aging tech, more advanced hacking methods, numerous points of electronic vulnerability (airport Wi-Fi, air traffic control systems, in-flight entertainment, etc.): All this and more has led to a 600% increase in cyberattacks across the board from 2024 to 2025 alone (via Thales). However, even amidst an overall increase in cyberattacks, certain cases stand out as particularly severe.

Part of the difficulty of combating cyberattacks comes from their protean nature. While physical airport security has clear objectives and targets, like when the TSA confiscates guns and drugs from passengers (or even certain types of reading material, for that matter), cyberattacks can appear in countless inventive forms. In March 2020, a cyberattack targeting Windows login information at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) occurred. An October 2022 attack took down the website for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). An April 2019 attack on Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) switched off baggage claim and departure-arrival screens. These are just a few examples.

Some attacks have been much worse than these relatively minor incidents, though. September 2025 attacks on automatic check-in systems across European airports have affected thousands of people. Brussels International Airport (BRU) had to cancel 60 out of 550 flights and check in passengers manually using laptops and iPads. Sometimes it isn't airports, but airlines that are targeted, as was the case with EasyJet, which saw the data of 9 million customers stolen in 2020. Other airport-focused attacks have left thousands of passengers stranded, struck multiple locations at once, and involved hefty ransoms.