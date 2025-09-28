What Happens If You Have A Medical Emergency Midair On A Plane?

The fear of something going wrong on an airplane derives from a very simple truth: There's nowhere you can go. The brain interprets this as you having little control over the situation. When you give the act of flying a moment's consideration — being flung across the globe at hundreds of miles an hour in a little titanium can — it's no wonder some people are nervous flyers. But you can wrest some of that control back by putting safeguards in place, like traveling with one of the world's safest airlines (according to research), avoiding the use of power banks, which pose a fire risk and have been banned by some popular airlines, and keeping abreast of the Federal Aviation Administration rules for in-flight emergencies.

Having a medical emergency on a flight might be the least of your worries, but these things can — and do — happen. According to research published in the medical journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt International in 2012, one in every 10,000 to 40,000 passengers will have a medical emergency in the air. And a 2018 JAMA study estimated that in-flight emergencies occur once in every 604 flights, or in every 24 to 130 passengers per million.

Common incidents include gastrointestinal conditions, hypertension, stroke, and migraines, while rarer emergencies include childbirth, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and psychiatric episodes. These incidents require varying degrees of medical assistance, but research has indicated that many physicians aren't trained in the nuances of treating patients in a cabin's pressurized atmosphere and are unaware of the availability of medical equipment on planes. This raises an obvious question: What actually happens if an emergency takes place?