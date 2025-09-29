This Top Texas Zoo Bursting With Family Fun Is A Fluffy Newborn Haven In 2025
One tourism sector that's growing rapidly is wildlife tourism, whereby tourists visit destinations for experiences involving local wildlife and conservation. That usually goes hand-in-hand with more sustainable tourism, as travelers are eschewing places that practice animal cruelty to increase tourism profits and instead turning to ethical conservation programs and cruelty-free zoos. One such zoo in America is Houston Zoo, known for its healthy treatment of animals, leading to viral moments like the animals enjoying the snow earlier this year. And at the time of writing, if you visit the zoo, you can see some new, adorable, pint-sized faces!
Houston Zoo recently experienced a baby boom, resulting in four new babies joining the family. The first of the babies arrived in June — an Eastern bongo calf named Hamish — and inspired hope in the zoo's efforts to conserve this critically endangered species. The next month, the zoo welcomed Norah, an adorable Baird's tapir who's already making a home among the capybaras, swans, and anteaters of the Pantanal habitat. Then, within half a month of each other, two more little ones arrived: a boat-billed heron on August 23 and a baby okapi on September 8, neither of which has been named yet. The boat-billed heron's hatching also marked a milestone in the zoo's history as the first successful hatching of this species in Houston Zoo. The boat-billed heron lives in the South America Wetlands aviary. Hamish, the Eastern bongo calf, and the new okapi can also be seen with their mothers in their respective habitats.
Other exhibits at Houston Zoo
The Houston Zoo is a 55-acre park home to thousands of animals. Whether you're a birder, a sea-life enthusiast, or a fan of African wildlife, Houston Zoo has an exhibit for you. At the elephant exhibit, you can watch the enormous mammals eating watermelons, and exotic birds glide above the trees as you walk along well-maintained paths. Check out the petting zoo and feed anteaters at the zoo's interactive exhibits. The zoo uses dynamic pricing to adjust ticket prices according to demand, but if you live in the area and see yourself going often, you can purchase a 12-month individual membership for yourself and a guest for $169 at the time of writing. Depending on how often you visit, your membership could pay for itself in just a couple of zoo trips.
One of the most noteworthy exhibits is the Galápagos Island exhibit at Houston Zoo, a sprawling mix of above-ground and underwater habitats featuring seals, giant tortoises, sharks, and penguins. The exhibit is designed to be as immersive as possible without endangering or distressing the animals. You'll walk through tunnels with clever mood lighting, sunny outdoor paths with clear views of seals swimming in their habitats, and even a cavern with glass walls to see the creatures underwater. The highlight of the Galapágos exhibit is a tunnel under the seal habitat, made entirely of thick, clear acrylic panels that allow visitors to feel like a modern-day Moses walking through the parted sea as the seals zip around above their heads. When you've spent a few hours exploring the zoo, you can check out the Cockrell Butterfly Center right next to it, or relax with a meal at Houston's oldest restaurant. Either way, sounds like a day well spent!