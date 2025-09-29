This Top Texas Zoo Bursting With Family Fun Is A Fluffy Newborn Haven In 2025

One tourism sector that's growing rapidly is wildlife tourism, whereby tourists visit destinations for experiences involving local wildlife and conservation. That usually goes hand-in-hand with more sustainable tourism, as travelers are eschewing places that practice animal cruelty to increase tourism profits and instead turning to ethical conservation programs and cruelty-free zoos. One such zoo in America is Houston Zoo, known for its healthy treatment of animals, leading to viral moments like the animals enjoying the snow earlier this year. And at the time of writing, if you visit the zoo, you can see some new, adorable, pint-sized faces!

Houston Zoo recently experienced a baby boom, resulting in four new babies joining the family. The first of the babies arrived in June — an Eastern bongo calf named Hamish — and inspired hope in the zoo's efforts to conserve this critically endangered species. The next month, the zoo welcomed Norah, an adorable Baird's tapir who's already making a home among the capybaras, swans, and anteaters of the Pantanal habitat. Then, within half a month of each other, two more little ones arrived: a boat-billed heron on August 23 and a baby okapi on September 8, neither of which has been named yet. The boat-billed heron's hatching also marked a milestone in the zoo's history as the first successful hatching of this species in Houston Zoo. The boat-billed heron lives in the South America Wetlands aviary. Hamish, the Eastern bongo calf, and the new okapi can also be seen with their mothers in their respective habitats.