Rick Steves' Protege Has A Quick And Helpful Guide To Switzerland's Grocery Stores

One of the best things about travel guru Rick Steves is that he doesn't just spotlight the best places to visit in Europe or Asia. He also loves to spread local insider knowledge that you don't often find elsewhere, and the same goes for his protégé, Cameron Hewitt, who also shares fascinating insights about Europe over on the Rick Steves' Europe website. One of the most interesting? His crash course on grocery stores in Switzerland.

Anyone who travels frequently knows that a trip to the grocery store is a real lens into local culture, and Switzerland is no different. In a post, Hewitt breaks down the country's top supermarket chains, making a comparison that every American will understand: "Migros is like Trader Joe's, while Coop is more like Whole Foods." It's great insight, particularly since Switzerland is Europe's most expensive country, and any way to save on a meal is welcome.

Migros, Switzerland's largest supermarket chain, has over 600 large supermarkets across the country, while Coop comes in second with thousands of grocery stores and specialty shops. Both chains are cooperatives, which means that anyone can sign up as a member and have a say about the direction the company takes. Sustainability is also important to both, with Coop focusing on reducing plastic packaging and providing aid to help mountain farming families. Migros is also optimizing its packaging, as well as tackling food waste. But let's break it down further and see where to shop if you want to stock up on chocolate and Gruyère cheese.