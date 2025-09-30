Rick Steves' Protege Has A Quick And Helpful Guide To Switzerland's Grocery Stores
One of the best things about travel guru Rick Steves is that he doesn't just spotlight the best places to visit in Europe or Asia. He also loves to spread local insider knowledge that you don't often find elsewhere, and the same goes for his protégé, Cameron Hewitt, who also shares fascinating insights about Europe over on the Rick Steves' Europe website. One of the most interesting? His crash course on grocery stores in Switzerland.
Anyone who travels frequently knows that a trip to the grocery store is a real lens into local culture, and Switzerland is no different. In a post, Hewitt breaks down the country's top supermarket chains, making a comparison that every American will understand: "Migros is like Trader Joe's, while Coop is more like Whole Foods." It's great insight, particularly since Switzerland is Europe's most expensive country, and any way to save on a meal is welcome.
Migros, Switzerland's largest supermarket chain, has over 600 large supermarkets across the country, while Coop comes in second with thousands of grocery stores and specialty shops. Both chains are cooperatives, which means that anyone can sign up as a member and have a say about the direction the company takes. Sustainability is also important to both, with Coop focusing on reducing plastic packaging and providing aid to help mountain farming families. Migros is also optimizing its packaging, as well as tackling food waste. But let's break it down further and see where to shop if you want to stock up on chocolate and Gruyère cheese.
The difference between Switzerland's top grocery stores
According to Cameron Hewitt, if you are looking to save, shop at Migros. Prices are slightly lower than what you'll find at Coop. Budget-conscious shoppers will want to look out for M-Budget, Migros' wallet-friendly in-house brand. You can get everything from well-priced fish and produce to practical items like watches and intimates, making it a good stop both if you're hungry or you lost your luggage and need to stock up on essentials. However, if you are looking for beer, wine, or spirits, you'll want to skip Migros. The chain has been proudly alcohol and cigarette-free since opening in 1925.
Coop also has its own brands, though Hewitt points out that it seems to have a wider variety of other brands as well. It does sell cigarettes and alcohol, but it's also focused on quality organic food. One of the chain's sustainability efforts is the expansion of Naturaplan, its line of organic products. Like Migros, it sells more than just groceries, which means that you can find everything from stationery to children's toys.
Interestingly, when you decide to shop at either Coop or Migros, Hewitt says you'll be following a long-held Swiss tradition of becoming part of the Migros family or Coop family. And the best part is, whether you're staying in a fairytale Swiss mountain village or by the picturesque Lake Lucerne, you're likely to find one or the other. So, be sure to make at least one stop at the grocery store during your trip — what better way to become part of the local culture?