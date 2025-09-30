The Airport Money Belt Mistake You'll Regret Making
There's nothing worse than losing your belongings at the airport, especially when you're on your way to a trip. But honestly, it's pretty common. Think about it: You're moving from line to line, taking off items and unpacking your bags, trying to get through airport security – it's destined to happen. In fact, according to a 2024 baggage report by SITA (a global leader in air transport communications), one in 20 bags is lost or stolen, which is a lot when you think about how many people are at the airport at any given time.
Money belts are a popular accessory for travelers looking to keep their cash and other valuable documents safe. A key to having peace of mind while traveling, they're discreet and fasten onto your body like a belt so that you can keep your important belongings close to you. But sometimes, if you're not careful, you can lose it (and everything inside) before you even get to your destination. It's not only easy to lose belongings when you're rushing around trying to get things prepped for the security line, but taking your money belt off in front of a ton of people — a mistake you should avoid — can actually put your valuables at risk for theft, too.
How to keep your money and other valuables safe at the airport
To protect the valuables in your money belt, we advise you not to take it off and flash your money around in the airport. Among the most common airport crimes is — unsurprisingly — theft. Instead of messing around with your money belt in front of people, take a quick pitstop to the bathroom before you hit the security line to take off your money belt and put it in your hand luggage discreetly so that no one sees it. Then, once you get through the line, head back to the restroom to put it back on. It's the best way to ensure that you keep tabs on it at all times, and that no one sees where you're hiding your valuables.
While using a money belt is a great way to keep your cash and important documents secure, you'll also just want to take extra precautions with your valuables in general to protect yourself from pickpockets when traveling. For instance, if you're wearing a purse or bag with a zipper, make sure the zipper opening stays in front of you. Avoid putting any valuables in a backpack where you can't monitor as closely. And if you're dining out or sitting outside and want to put your bag on the ground, make sure to wrap a strap under the leg of the chair to make it a little harder for a thief to grab it. When you spend as much time and money as you do to plan your vacation, the last thing you need (or want) is to lose more money. But with a little prep, you can worry less about losing things and more about having an incredible time away.