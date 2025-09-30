The Airport Money Belt Mistake You'll Regret Making

To protect the valuables in your money belt, we advise you not to take it off and flash your money around in the airport. Among the most common airport crimes is — unsurprisingly — theft. Instead of messing around with your money belt in front of people, take a quick pitstop to the bathroom before you hit the security line to take off your money belt and put it in your hand luggage discreetly so that no one sees it. Then, once you get through the line, head back to the restroom to put it back on. It's the best way to ensure that you keep tabs on it at all times, and that no one sees where you're hiding your valuables.

While using a money belt is a great way to keep your cash and important documents secure, you'll also just want to take extra precautions with your valuables in general to protect yourself from pickpockets when traveling. For instance, if you're wearing a purse or bag with a zipper, make sure the zipper opening stays in front of you. Avoid putting any valuables in a backpack where you can't monitor as closely. And if you're dining out or sitting outside and want to put your bag on the ground, make sure to wrap a strap under the leg of the chair to make it a little harder for a thief to grab it. When you spend as much time and money as you do to plan your vacation, the last thing you need (or want) is to lose more money. But with a little prep, you can worry less about losing things and more about having an incredible time away.